How would you rate episode 4 of

Needy Girl Overdose ?

© WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

It is really remarkable to me how effectively the fourth episode ofcaptures why streamers or other kinds of internet celebrities are so affecting to many, and why a growing number of people want to pursue that personal and professional path. Shifting focus back to Kache, this episode explores the young woman's feelings of falling into a disappointing mundanity as her friend, Michica, shrugs off social shackles and begins earning fame online through various subtle and overt forms of social rebellion in her alternative lifestyle. Her frustrations with her work, abusive partner, and growing anxiety around falling into obscurity finally boil over in this episode's climax, and Kache dyes her hair (all the way) blonde, quits her shitty job, and kicks her stagnating boyfriend to the curb.

As someone who grew up in a part of America that could be referred to as "Fentanyl Country” today, I'm intimately familiar with the quiet devastation that stems from leading an okay, but unfulfilling, life that you don't think you can escape from. When the opioid crisis in America first started making local news, I remember my parents and other adults around me remarking on how surprising it was that so many people were engaging in substance abuse, when to me that seemed like a natural consequence of being trapped in a life you didn't like and couldn't escape from. This episode of Needy Girl Overdose beautifully and powerfully captures the fear and anger that can stem from feeling like you're nobody and that your life does not matter. Showing how institutions like school and an unexamined social circle are unable to help her, this episode effectively makes the case for why Kache would blow up her life to pursue the glamorous and empowering world of internet stardom.

What takes this episode from good to great, though, is that we know that being a streamer sucks. Needy Girl Overdose has spent around half of these four episodes showing that, behind all the glamor, OMGKawaiiAngel/Ame-chan is an incredibly sick individual and that her following and internet presence is just an expression of her deteriorating mental health. It is so darkly funny but also so affecting that this episode, centering on Kache deciding to follow her dreams and seemingly joining up with her friend's streaming group, ends with a post-credits stinger of OMGKawaiiAngel crashing out over comments on one of her latest uploads. No other piece of media that I'm aware of has struck this balance of individual streamers and the concept of streaming being a source of inspiration, while also acknowledging that this industry and social space is deeply harmful to the people participating in it.

I also appreciate that Kache's boyfriend is getting his shit together and starting his band back up again after getting dumped. To be clear, this dude fully sucks, and I hope he never comes back on the show, but I appreciate Needy Girl Overdose acknowledging that relationships can sometimes have a stagnating effect on people. Especially when other parts of life are challenging, it's easy to use a partner or relationship as a crutch, but that can easily spiral into other parts of life atrophying while in a relationship. We don't see this part of the human condition come up a lot in anime, and it was great to see this bit of social introspection from a show that's largely been cynical in tone.

If I had one critique of this episode, it's that there are a lot of players on the board in Needy Girl Overdose , and it seems like characters and intriguing elements will regularly take a back seat in favor of focusing on a specific character in an episode. For instance, Nechika and Michica seemingly being in some kind of physical relationship feels like a pretty big development and shift in how these characters interact with each other, but this episode only has the time to treat it as a curveball and show how it impacts Kache specifically. This is more of a nitpick, though, and I'm thrilled to say that Needy Girl Overdose still has its finger on the pulse of culture today, even as I still have no idea where its narrative is going.

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Needy Girl Overdose is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.