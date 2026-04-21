Kadokawa's Game Magazine Subsidiary Partly Pays for Employees' Games

Image via group.kadokawa.co.jp © KADOKAWA CORPORATION 2026

Kadokawa subsidiary KADOKAWA Game Linkage announced on April 1 it is implementing a game payment support system for its employees. Full-time employees, contract employees, those under continuing contracts, and outsourced employees who purchase games will receive partial compensation for the purchases. The yearly compensation allowance is 16,000 yen (about US$100) when purchased from companies' direct sales sites such as Kadokawa 's own e-commerce site ebten.

KADOKAWA Game Linkage enacted the game payment support system following employees “expressing a desire to 'learn more about games and to better utilize games.'”

The game payment support system expands upon the subscription allowance service that KADOKAWA Game Linkage has provided since 2022. The service offers employees a monthly 3,000-yen (about US$19) allowance for gaming, video, music, and other entertainment subscription services.

KADOKAWA Game Linkage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese publishing company Kadokawa . The company publishes popular gaming magazines Famitsu, Dengeki Nintendo , and B's-LOG, and it also handles web services, video subscription services, merchandise production, event planning and operations, and e-sports management, among others.

Sources: KADOKAWA Game Linkage account, Kadokawa Game Linkage (Link 2), Livedoor News via Hachima Kikō





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.