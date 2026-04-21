Banjō Saitō's Genkai! Oshikatsu Densetsu Yoshio Manga Ends With 8th Volume

Image via Amazon © Banjō Saitō, Shogakukan

The seventh compiled book volume of Banjō Saitō 's Genkai! Oshikatsu Densetsu Yoshio manga revealed on April 10 that the manga will end in the manga's eighth volume in September.

The manga centers on Yoshio Hitoshi, a delinquent who stands as the strongest of the "Four Kings" of Nanshu, a group of the most problematic delqinuents in the city. Unbeknownst to all, Yoshio is an otaku , and a fan of the character Haruma from the magical girl anime Merry Nature. Though he just wants to support the anime and the character as an otaku , he keeps getting involved in the delinquent conflicts in Nanshu.

Saitō launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website in October 2023, and in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in November 2023.

Manga Mavericks recently licensed Saitō's Vegetable Sandwich manga and will release the first volume in September 2026. Two Virgins published the manga in two volumes in Japan.