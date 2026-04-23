Brigandine: Abyss Strategy Game's Trailer Reveals August 26 Release

Game launches for PC on August 26, consoles on August 27

NIS America began streaming on Thursday a trailer for Brigandine: Abyss , a new title in Happinet 's Brigandine strategy game series, and it reveals that it will release the game worldwide for PC via Steam on August 26, and for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on August 27. The Xbox release is digital-only.

The game is getting a a Deluxe Edition for Switch 2 and PS5, and it includes a mini art book and digital soundtrack.

Makoto Yamamoto ( Sengoku Basara series) is directing the game, with story by Izuru Matsuno ( Sengoku Basara series). Masayuki Horikawa ( Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance ) is supervising the game. Junko Kawano ( Suikoden series, Eiyuden Chronicle ) and Hayashi Niji ( Fire Emblem Heroes , Shadowverse ) are designing the characters. Rei Kondō ( Ōkami , Bayonetta , Fire Emblem: Three Houses ) is composing the music.

NIS America describes the game:

In this strategy RPG, you'll be managing resources and maneuvering from the world map before zooming in to do battle—on hexagonal grids! The tactical gameplay of prior games of the series is intact, meaning you'll have to consider every move carefully to survive. Enjoy six new story campaigns or take control of any one of the twenty-four nations in Mission Mode. Whether you want to challenge your tactical acumen or take it easy, Brigandine: Abyss has a route for you.

The original Brigandine turn-based strategy game debuted for PlayStation in 1998. Hearty Robin developed the game. Atlus published the game in the United States. The game's Brigandine: Grand Edition remake debuted in 2000 but was never released in English.

Matrix Software's Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia game launched digitally for Switch in June 2020, and then launched for PlayStation 4 in December 2020. Happinet released the game on PC via Steam in May 2022.

Source: Press release