Crunchyroll Streams 2 The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Negi Haruba, KODANSHA/"The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials2" Production Committee.

Gotōbun no Hanayome*

announced on Thursday that it has started streamingand) specials in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and CIS. The specials are available to watch in Japanese with English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian subtitles.

The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽ anime special opened in theaters in July 2023 and aired in in Japan in September 2023. The anime adapted stories that have not yet appeared in the previous anime projects.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials 2 had a three-week limited screening in Japan in September 2024. The film ranked at #5 in its opening weekend. The anime earned 154,182,270 yen (about US$1.06 million at the time) in its first three days.

Masato Jinbo ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) directed the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , and was in charge of series scripts. Haruba is credited for collaborating on the scripts, and Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) designed the characters.

Haruba launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. The manga has over 20 million copies in circulation.

A new light novel was announced in April 2024, for which Haruba is also drafting the original story concept and Hajime Asano ( Mayo Chiki! , Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is penning. The light novel follows a part of the daily life of the quintuplets thus far not covered in the original manga.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story at the time. It sold about 1.7 million tickets for about 2.24 billion yen (about US$14 million at the time). Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub in December 2022.

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation in 2024, starring fourth generation members of the idol group Hinatazaka46.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)