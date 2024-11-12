The Quintessential Quintuplets Manga Gets Stage Play With Hinatazaka46 Idols

4th generation Hinatazaka46 members to star in March 2025 play

A website opened on Tuesday to announce the stage play adaptation of Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets (Gotōbun no Hanayome) manga. Butai Gotōbun no Hanayome (Stage Play: The Quintessential Quintuplets) will run from March 8 to March 23 at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel's Stellar Ball venue in Tokyo. The stage play will feature fourth generation members of the idol group Hinatazaka46.

Image via Butai Gotōbun no Hanayome stage play's website © 春場ねぎ・講談社／舞台「五等分の花嫁」製作委員会

The stage play stars:

Nanami Konishi, Kirari Takeuchi as Ichika Nakano

Tamaki Ishizuka, Rio Shimizu as Nino Nakano

as Nino Nakano Sumire Miyachi, Rina Watanabe as Miku Nakano

as Miku Nakano Yoko Shogenji, Honoka Hirao, Kaho Fujishima as Yotsuba Nakano

Mitsuki Hiraoka, Haruka Yamashita as Itsuki Nakano

Akira Yamazaki ( Hunter X Hunter , Ace of Diamond , Bocchi the Rock! stage plays) is writing and directing the stage play, Takuya Kusunose is the musical director, and Umebō's Hirotaka Noda is in charge of choreography and staging.

Haruba launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. The manga has over 20 million copies in circulation

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story at the time. It sold about 1.7 million tickets for about 2.24 billion yen (about US$14 million). Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub in December 2022.

The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽ anime special opened in theaters in July 2023 and aired in September 2023.

The manga inspired a new anime titled Gotōbun no Hanayome* , which recounts Fūtarō and the quintuplets' honeymoon trip. Haruba personally drafted the original story concept and isupervised all aspects of the anime.