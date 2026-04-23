Beat-Driven Adventure “Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis” Launches on PC

Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis, the insane rhythm adventure from publisher Alliance Arts and developer WHO YOU, uploads deranged slop posts on PC via Steam today at 9:00pm PDT for $16.99 USD with a limited-time 10% launch discount until Friday, May 1, 2026.

Tap to the music and move to the beat, as the social recluse Qtie. Escape annoying human interactions and dive into the digital realm. Type out endless degenerate posts to express Qtie's excessive devotion for the adorable online persona Yunyun, and drown out the Yunyun haters with downvotes on their negative comments!

Who is Yunyun?? Well, she could be an angelic devil sent to save poor souls from a world full of nonsense, or perhaps she's merely a fictional character that only exists in Qtie's imagination… Anyyyyyway, throw those headphones on and tap to the sounds of over 30 energetic tracks to praise Yunyun's divine cuteness!

No one can stop this chaotic mess, even Qtie herself... or could she? Embrace chaos to reach a complete mental breakdown and become Yunyun-obsessed! Can't wait to witness Yunyun's unhinged charm? Focus on the rhythm of a psychotic shut-in's online adventure, and collect multiple endings to uncover Qtie's true finale and her sweet sweet love for Yunyun!

Type to the tempo of 5 additional song pack DLCs available for purchase at launch. Clack along to the game's official soundtrack, featuring arrangements by popular denpa pop musicians. Customize Qtie's keyboard with in-game skins to match the madness in her heart.

Check out the Standard bundle which includes the base game, soundtrack and artbook at a 10% discount, or opt for extra DLC songpacks instead with the Deluxe Edition bundle at a 20% discount. Looking to grab everything Yunyun Syndrome has to offer? Get the game, artbook, soundtrack and extra DLC songpacks at a 20% discount with the Complete Edition bundle.

Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis is now available on PC via Steam with support for English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Russian, Portuguese (Brazil), French, German, Polish, Italian, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (LATAM), Thai, and Turkish language options, priced at $16.99 USD with a launch sale discount of 10% until Friday, May 1.

To learn more and stay up to date, visit Alliance Arts' official website and follow them on X / Twitter. Follow the official Yunyun Syndrome X / Twitter and join the Discord community.

About Alliance Arts Inc.

Alliance Arts is a new Tokyo-based publishing company committed to the creation of captivating games, and behind titles including The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily, Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost, and Marisa of Liartop Mountain.