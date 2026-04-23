Slasher Maidens Manga Enters Irregular Serialization

Series entered final battle in 2023

Image via Amazon © Tetsuya Tashiro, Square Enix, Yen Press

The May issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine announced on Wednesday Akame ga KILL! manga creator Tetsuya Tashiro 's Slasher Maidens ( Kaijin Reijō ) manga will enter an irregular serialization schedule. Tashiro stated on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday they made the decision after consulting with their editor.

The series entered its final battle in volume 11 in November 2023.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Around the world, a phenomenon is observed where those whose mental stress reaches a peak transform into monsters called “Kaijin” and succumb to murderous impulses. Such supernatural events were completely unrelated to proud pervert Asuma Sudo, but after he transfers to an all-girls school while chasing the girl of his dreams, he discovers that the school was actually a front for an anti-Kaijin special agency!

Tashiro launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in April 2018. Square Enix published volume 15 on March 21. Yen Press published the 13th volume on February 24.

Tashiro and Takahiro ended their Akame ga KILL! manga in December 2016. The manga launched in 2010 in Monthly Gangan Joker . Square Enix published 15 volumes for the manga. It inspired a TV anime, which premiered in Japan in July 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks licensed and released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block starting in August 2015.

Source: Monthly Gangan Joker May issue

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.