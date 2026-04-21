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Toei Entertainment Studio Launches Game Brand
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Toei announced on Tuesday that it has established its own game brand Toei Games. Toei revealed the new brand's logo along with a pixel animation of Toei's trademark "Wild Waves and Rocks" opening sequence, as created by game developer Kairosoft.
˗ˏˋ 🌟東映ゲームズ はじまる🌟 ˊˎ˗— 東映ゲームズ (@toei_games) April 21, 2026
本日より、東映株式会社が展開するゲーム事業
「東映ゲームズ」が始動いたします🌱
この公式Xでは、東映ゲームズに関する色々な情報をいち早く、時にはゆるりとお届けしていきたいと思います！
ぜひフォローして、続報をお待ちください✨ pic.twitter.com/npJn3ZwEzJ
Toei is launching Toei Games to mark its 75th anniversary this year. The new brand will first venture into the PC game market by launching titles on Steam, and then plans to expand to game console platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Toei Games will announce its initial lineup of titles on Friday. The brand aims to create entirely new intellectual property (IP) and will not create games based on or adapted from Toei's existing IPs. As such, its initial lineup features brand-new game properties by creators from Japan and abroad.
Sources: Toei Games' X/Twitter account, PR Times via Hachima Kikō