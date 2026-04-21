Toei Entertainment Studio Launches Game Brand

Toei announced on Tuesday that it has established its own game brand Toei Games. Toei revealed the new brand's logo along with a pixel animation of Toei 's trademark "Wild Waves and Rocks" opening sequence, as created by game developer Kairosoft.

Image via Toei Games' X/Twitter account ©Toei Company

Toei is launching Toei Games to mark its 75th anniversary this year. The new brand will first venture into the PC game market by launching titles on Steam , and then plans to expand to game console platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation , and Xbox.

Toei Games will announce its initial lineup of titles on Friday. The brand aims to create entirely new intellectual property (IP) and will not create games based on or adapted from Toei 's existing IPs. As such, its initial lineup features brand-new game properties by creators from Japan and abroad.