Live-Action Gundam Film Announces More Cast

Netflix announced more cast members for the latest incarnation of Sunrise and Legendary Pictures ' live-action Gundam film project on Monday. The company also confirmed that production has begun in Queensland, Australia and provided a short description of the film's original story.

Image via Netflix's X/Twitter account © Netflix

Jackson White ( Tell Me Lies ), Nonso Anozie ( Sweet Tooth ), Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton ( Under the Bridge ), Oleksandr Rudynskyi ( The Agency ), Ida Brooke ( Dune: Part Three ), and Jason Isaacs ( The White Lotus ) have joined the cast.

Netflix describes the story:

The forthcoming live-action adventure movie will bring the defining mech franchise to life with an original story that follows rival mech pilots fighting on opposite sides of decades-long war between Earth and its space former colonies. “As shifting allegiances and a growing threat set them on a collision course for one another,” reads an early description of the film, “they're pulled into a high-stakes race across the stars that could define the fate of humanity. With awe-inspiring battles, intimate human emotion, and an epic cinematic scale, this is Gundam like it's been seen before.”

Deadline previously reported that Netflix "is on board to distribute" the film. Deadline's reports also listed Sydney Sweeney ( Euphoria , Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , Immaculate ), Noah Centineo ( To All The Boys I've Loved Before , Street Fighter ), Michael Mando ( Spider-Man: Homecoming, Orphan Black, Better Call Saul ), Shioli Kutsuna ( Deadpool , live-action Detective Conan , Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV , Neko Atsume House ), and Gemma Chua-Tran ( Heartbreak High ) as on board to star in the film. Deadline previously revealed Jason Clarke ( A House of Dynamite, Oppenheimer, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty ) on the project, but it has since reported that he has left it.

Bandai Namco Holdings USA Inc. established a wholly-owned subsidiary named Bandai Namco Filmworks America, LLC in April 2025, under the control of Bandai Namco Filmworks . The new subsidiary's goal is to expand foreign licensing business and brand management, ahead of the planned live-action film. Bandai Namco Filmworks and Legendary Pictures signed a joint investment agreement for the film in January.

Deadline reported in October 2024 that Jim Mickle ( Sweet Tooth showrunner) is writing and directing the film. Mickle is also producing the film with partner Linda Moran through their Nightshade company.

Image via Legendary's X/Twitter account © Sunrise, Legendary

Netflix

Sunrise

had announced in November 2021 that it would stream an earlier version of the project worldwide and had shared concept art. It had announced ) as the director and an executive producer for the film at the time, and Deadline previously reported that comic book author(Y: The Last Man,, Runaways) would write the script and serve as an executive producer.was previously credited as an executive producer.(vice chair of Worldwide Production for Legendary), Legendary'sand Dune producer), and'swere listed to produce.

Napton and Sunrise Executive Expert for film production Ken Iyadomi revealed at a talk at a Project Anime industry presentation in March 2019, that the Gundam Unicorn 's cameo in Pacific Rim: Uprising helped create the relationships between Sunrise and Legendary Pictures , and set the scene for talks about a Gundam film project. Iyadomi said that although contacting the right people for the deal was difficult, the CEO of Sunrise was very easy to convince. Another factor that made the negotiations easier was that Legendary had less people, so decisions could be made quicker.

Boyter appeared with Bandai Namco Holdings president and representative director Mitsuaki Taguchi at Anime Expo in July 2018 to announce the adaptation. Robert Napton , former Bandai Entertainment Director of Marketing and Legendary Comics' current Senior Vice President of Publishing, moderated the panel segment about the live-action film project.

The " Gundam Franchise's New Work Unveiling" event in April 2018 had listed a tentatively titled Mobile Suit Gundam UC2 (Kidō Senshi Gundam UC2) project that would have an "overseas drama" format. The listing said the project takes place in Universal Calendar 0104 and would launch in 2022. After showing the listing at the April 2018 event, the Sunrise Studio 's emcee and one of the event's guests, Gundam Unicorn novelist Harutoshi Fukui , quickly told the audience to "pretend you didn't see that" visual.

Sources: Netflix, Deadline (Matt Grobar)