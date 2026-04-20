Kirio Fan Club Anime Reveals 2 New Cast Members

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Chikyu no Osakana Ponchan, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha/ Kirio Fan Club Anime Production Committee

The official website for the anime of'smanga revealed two new cast members on Monday.will voice Aimi's grandfather, andwill voice the mother of Kirio's childhood friend Nozomi. The characters will appear in the anime's fourth episode on Thursday.

The anime premiered on April 2 at 24:26 (effectively, April 3 at 12:26 a.m.) JST in the Super Animeism TURBO programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliated channels. It also runs on the AT-X channel. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English starting in spring 2026, and it describes the story:

What would you do if your crush had ear-splitting farts? For Aimi and Nami, the answer is to cry tears of joy for being able to pinpoint at a distance the object of their affections, Kirio, from a single toot. These are the kinds of deep, philosophical questions the two friends/rivals in romance pose to each other to prove their love for this boy who hardly seems to know they exist. That won't stop them from conducting nightly rituals to entice him into their dreams, though, or listing out what exactly they like about him, down to the very last organ. But when push comes to shove, will they choose their hilarious friendship over a shot at love?

The anime stars:

Sō Toyama (episode director for BanG Dream! , The Apothecary Diaries , Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is directing the anime at SATELIGHT . Aya Satsuki ( A Girl & Her Guard Dog , Solo Camping for Two , Too Cute Crisis ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Nami Hayashi ( TASUKETSU -Fate of the Majority- ) is designing the characters. Skirt and ODD Foot Works perform the anime's opening theme song "FANCLUB," while singer-songwriter Ako performs the ending theme song "Harmony."

Additional staff members include:

Chikyu no Sakana Ponchan had announced on X/Twitter in September 2024 that the manga was getting both a live-action television adaptation and an anime adaptation. The live-action series debuted in April 2025.

Chikyu no Sakana Ponchan launched the manga on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Comic Ruelle service in 2022, and ended it in August 2024. The sixth and final compiled book volume shipped in September 2024. The manga had a five-chapter spinoff that ran from October 2024 through February 2025.

The manga ranked at #10 on the top 20 list for female readers in the 2025 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.