Sora Launches New Fantasy Romance Manga

Bо̄kyakugo no Aletia manga launches on May 20

The combined 10th and 11th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine announced on Monday sora will launch a new manga titled Bо̄kyakugo no Aletia (Aletia of Forgotten Memory) in the next issue on May 20.

Image via Hana to Yume's website © sora, HAKUSENSHA

The series follows a young girl who suffers a cruel destiny in a world of magic.

Manga creator sora launched the Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyōshi (Fallen High School Girl and Disabled Teacher) manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in July 2017, initially intended to be a short series, but eventually developing into a long-term serialization. The series ended in August 2024. The series inspired a series of live-action adaptations.

The sora moniker is the pen name of Sora Mizuki . Mizuki launched the The Story of Our Unlikely Love manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in 2017, and ended it with the manga's second volume in 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English, and it released both volumes in English. Mizuki also draws the A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom manga, alongside writer Tail Yuzuhara . The manga launched in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in December 2018, and is ongoing. Yen Press licensed the manga.