Nezumi's First Love Manga Enters Final Arc in Next Chapter

Manga's 105th chapter debuts on May 18

Image via Kodansha USA website © Riku Ōseto, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

Nezumi's First Love

The official X/Twitter account for's) manga revealed on Monday that the manga is entering its final arc in its 105th chapter, which will debut in the 25th issue of'son May 18.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Nezumi was raised by the yakuza to be a killer. It's all she's ever known. Love is something she's never experienced or even contemplated…until she meets an ordinary, hapless young man named Ao in an arcade during a hit. Suddenly thrust into the simple bliss of shared dinners, video games, and bashful intimacy, Nezumi is happy for the first time in her life.But her masters were never going to allow the dream to last forever. Now Nezumi has to make a terrible choice to save Ao's life—and her own. How far will this killing machine go to assert her humanity…?

Ōseto launched the manga in Young Magazine in November 2023. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 6. Kodansha USA released the third volume on March 24.