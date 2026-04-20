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Nezumi's First Love Manga Enters Final Arc in Next Chapter
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Nezumi was raised by the yakuza to be a killer. It's all she's ever known. Love is something she's never experienced or even contemplated…until she meets an ordinary, hapless young man named Ao in an arcade during a hit. Suddenly thrust into the simple bliss of shared dinners, video games, and bashful intimacy, Nezumi is happy for the first time in her life.But her masters were never going to allow the dream to last forever. Now Nezumi has to make a terrible choice to save Ao's life—and her own. How far will this killing machine go to assert her humanity…?
Ōseto launched the manga in Young Magazine in November 2023. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 6. Kodansha USA released the third volume on March 24.
Sources: Young Magazine issue 21, Nezumi's First Love X/Twitter account