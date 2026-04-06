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A Reader asks:

Dear Answerman, I'm obsessed with Journal with Witch this season. It feels so much more 'real' than the usual high school dramas, but I've noticed some heated debates online. Some fans are calling the protagonist Makio 'neurodivergent-coded' or even 'AuDHD,' while others say she's just a typical 'eccentric writer.' Does the anime industry actually have a vocabulary for this kind of representation, or are we just projecting Western labels onto a Japanese story?”

Thank you for your question. It is a really good one, and it allows me to briefly celebrate what I believe is one of the best anime series of the past few years. I really enjoyed Journal with Witch , and I am delighted that it has been singled out by fans and critics alike as a masterclass in slice-of-life storytelling (I prefer the term “situational drama,” but hey-ho!). Journal with Witch is one of the top-ranking “non-sequel” or “new anime” of the Winter 2026 season, including weekly episodes often appearing high on ANN's very own weekly rankings. It currently enjoys an 8.7 ranking on IMDB, and I find it fascinating how the show's relative success may herald an evolution in global tastes when it comes to what audiences want to watch outside of the blockbuster Shonen Jump adaptations and seinen mega-hits. More stories like this one, please.

To answer your question, we are going to have a conversation about two things that matter a lot to most of us, passionate fans of foreign language literature and filmic entertainment (and games): translation and localization (and trivia that reframes the central “Is he/isn't she?” debate) and trans-generational attitudes to learning differences, neurodivergence, and mental health.

First, let's tackle the easy part. Yes, the fandom is genuinely arguing about this, and no, it isn't a trivial argument. On one side, critics, including ANN's own reviewers, have called Makio one of anime's most explicitly neurodivergent characters in recent memory. In Sylvia Jones's February 17th review of Journal with Witch , episode 7, the writer points out Makio's disorganization under cognitive load, her difficulty with lying, her hyperfocus, and her tendency to tune out conversations without realizing it. One Kotaku writer goes further and specifically reads her as AuDHD, the informal term for a combined ADHD and autism presentation, noting that what makes the portrayal remarkable is precisely that it isn't a superpower.

Makio isn't a savant - that overused trope beloved of Hollywood screenwriters, and most famously exploited in the Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman starrer, Rain Man. She is a brilliant and well-regarded writer because she has worked incredibly hard at it, and not because her brain came pre-loaded with a gift. On the other side, Lost in Anime's veteran blogger Enzo spent a whole episode reviewing, pushing back, arguing that "neurodivergent" has become a buzzword, that introversion is being conflated with the autism spectrum, and that the conflation disrespects both groups. He's not wrong that the discourse can be sloppy, but I am not certain that the text is innocent of the reading either.

In Episode 7, the character Emiri, a fifteen-year-old classmate of Asa (the story's protagonist), uses the term "neurodivergent" in conversation about Makio. That single moment is what your question is actually about, and it's the moment that should settle the debate about whether the show has vocabulary for this, because it does. Except, and this is the column-worthy detail, "neurodivergent" is an interpretive translation, not a literal one. What Emiri actually says in the Japanese audio is 発達障害 (hattatsu shōgai). Crunchyroll 's translation and localization team rendered that as "neurodivergent." However, the two terms are not the same thing.

Hattatsu shōgai is not casual Gen-Z internet language. It's the legal category defined by Japan's People with Developmental Disabilities Support Act of 2004 and enacted in 2005, covering autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, learning disabilities, and related conditions. It is used in both clinical settings and, according to various online reports and articles, in everyday Japanese speech. Think of it as the bureaucratic architecture of Japan's modern understanding of neurodevelopmental difference, democratized into common usage over twenty years of school policy, advocacy, and public discourse. What Emiri reaches for isn't a TikTok -inflected identity term. It's institutional language that a Japanese teenager growing up in the post-2004 educational system might plausibly have absorbed.

The Crunchyroll translators made a reasonable, creative call. "Developmental disability" carries clinical weight in English that would have flattened the scene. Emiri, like most of the audience, is not a clinical expert, and she isn't making a diagnosis; she's simply trying to make sense of someone. "Neurodivergent" captures the spirit of her observation and reads naturally. But the translation also quietly erases what I found to be the most interesting thing about the moment. A fictional Japanese high schooler spontaneously deploying formal policy language to describe her friend's aunt says something real about how twenty years of government-mandated educational frameworks filter down through society and eventually, into teenage vocabulary.

This reframes your projection question considerably. You asked whether Western fans are imposing Western labels onto a Japanese story. The answer is: the show already got there, in Japanese, first by using Japan's own post-2004 developmental disability framework, not imported Anglophone neurodiversity politics. The "Western label" our fellow fans are debating is actually a softer, more social-model rendering of a term the manga original reached for in its own cultural language.

There's a generational layer here too, and Journal with Witch is quietly dramatizing it. Makio is thirty-five. She has built a life around her own differences without ever naming them. I can seriously relate to Makio's journey, as I believe most viewers can. I think it might be the secret sauce to Journal with Witch 's success. Makio has the right job, the right apartment, the right small social circle. She, as many of us do, has adapted herself to fit in, to succeed in a society that rarely stops to accommodate individual quirks and needs. She accommodated herself. As a GenXer, I can accept that this is the older model of figuring out what you need and building your life around it, without a framework, without a label, possibly without ever knowing one exists. Emiri is fifteen. She reaches for hattatsu shōgai instinctively, the way a teenager who grew up in a post-2004 Japanese school system might. The show is depicting, with characteristic subtlety, the gap between a woman who lived her differences unnamed and a girl who has the vocabulary to name them in others.

So, does the anime industry have vocabulary for this kind of representation? Yes, and it's older and more institutionally embedded in Japanese culture than the Western fan debate assumes. Are some folks projecting? Maybe, a little. Isn't all reading, projection to some degree? I believe that the more interesting question isn't whether Makio is AuDHD. It's why seeing her makes so many people, in Japan and globally, feel recognized. Journal with Witch earns that response honestly. That's rarer than it sounds, and it is why this quiet situational drama has won over so many hearts and minds.

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