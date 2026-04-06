Kageki Shojo!! Author Kumiko Saiki Injured at Music Festival

Artist sprains neck, with possibility of bleeding in brain

© Kumiko Saiki, Hakusensha, Seven Seas Entertainment

Kageki Shojo!! author Kumiko Saiki revealed on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that she was injured at a music festival she had attended in Ariake district in Tokyo on March 29.

She wrote that during the first group's performance, someone in the audience did a sudden dive into the crowd, colliding with her head and arm. The group supposedly prohibits such acts during their performances. She noted that the festival had announced they would be filming for that day of performances.

The hospital diagnosed her with a sprained neck, but she will return for a CT scan to assess the possibility of bleeding in the brain. The injuries make it difficult for the artist to work at her desk for long periods of time, but she has not announced any changes in her publishing schedule.

Saiki concluded that the thread serves as a public warning against such dangerous behavior during performances and how they can affect other people in the crowd.

Kageki Shojo!! entered its final arc in September and will conclude in the next volume.

The series took a short break in February 2025, but returned in March of the same year.

Saiki serialized the original manga under the title Kageki Shoujo ! (with one exclamation mark) in Shueisha 's Jump Kai magazine from 2012 to 2014, and ended the original serialization after the magazine ceased publication in October 2014.

Saiki then launched the ongoing sequel manga under the title Kageki Shoujo !! (with two exclamation marks) in Hakusensha 's Melody magazine in 2015. The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards in 2020.

Shueisha published the original manga in two compiled book volumes, but re-released the series in one volume in March 2019 with the title Kageki Shoujo!! Season Zero . Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in one omnibus volume in English under the title Kageki Shoujo!! The Curtain Rises . Seven Seas is also releasing Kageki Shojo!! in English.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2021. Funimation streamed the series and also streamed an English dub . Funimation then released the series on home video.