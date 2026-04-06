Tawawa on Monday Manga Takes 2-Month Break

Series returns on May 25

Image via Amazon Japan © Kiseki Himura, Kodansha

This year's 18th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine announced on March 30 Kiseki Himura 's Tawawa on Monday ( Getsuyōbi no Tawawa ) manga is taking a break and will return to serialization in the 26th issue on May 25.

The manga series began in 2015 as weekly pin-ups posted on artist Kiseki Himura 's Twitter account. The main character, Ai, is a high school girl with large breasts who encounters a businessman on the train ride to school. The girl's regular appearance on the train brightens up the man's gloomy Monday commute.

Himura publishes new illustrations for the series every Monday on his Twitter account. The manga also began serializing in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2020. Kodansha shipped the manga's 14th volume on January 5. Denpa licensed the series for release in English in 2022.

The manga inspired a 12-episode season of anime shorts that debuted on YouTube in October 2016, but YouTube removed the first episode before restoring it within the same week. Starting from the second episode, NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan relaunched the series on Nico Nico Video. The anime's Blu-ray Disc included two unreleased episodes.

Tawawa on Monday 2 ( Getsuyōbi no Tawawa 2 ), the anime's second season, began streaming on Abema TV in September 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming both seasons.