How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Anime Gets 3rd Season

Anime's 1st season premiered in 2018, 2nd season aired in 2021

The staff for the television anime of Yukiya Murasaki 's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series revealed on Monday that the anime will get a third season titled How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ULT , and revealed an announcement visual drawn by the novels' illustrator Takahiro Tsurusaki .

Image courtesy of Gree ©むらさきゆきや・講談社／異世界魔王ULT製作委員会

Image courtesy of Gree ©むらさきゆきや・講談社／異世界魔王ULT製作委員会

Tsurusaki and the manga adaptation's artist Naoto Fukuda also drew illustrations to celebrate the third anime season announcement:

This image contains sexually suggestive themes.

Click to view Image courtesy of Gree ©むらさきゆきや・講談社／異世界魔王ULT製作委員会

Image courtesy of Gree ©むらさきゆきや・講談社／異世界魔王ULT製作委員会

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia, and Funimation streamed the anime in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Funimation also streamed an English dub for the series.

The second season, titled How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega , debuted in 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with subtitles, and Funimation streamed the anime's English dub .

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Dagashi Kashi 2 , Black Jack ) directed the second season at Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu returned from the first season to handle series composition, and Shizue Kaneko returned to design the characters.

The anime stars Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yū Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu.

In 2023, the Australian Classification Board listed the anime in refused classification, effectively banning its sale and legal import in Australia.

The original novels currently have 14 volumes, and the manga adaptation has 28 compiled book volumes. The manga's 29th volume will ship on April 9. The series has over 4 million copies in circulation. J-Novel Club releases the novels in English, and Seven Seas Entertainment and K MANGA release the manga in English.

Source: Press release

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