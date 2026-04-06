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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 16-22

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ranks up to #3 from #4

Poupelle of Chimney Town, Studio 4°C's anime film of Akihiro Nishino's picture book of the same title, aired on Fuji TV on Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m., and it earned a 2.6% rating.

The anime film of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's "Look Back" one-shot manga aired on NHK on Sunday, March 22 at 11:00 p.m., and it earned a 1.7% rating.

Screenwriter Jukki Hanada, music video production group Hurray!, and 100Studio's original anime film A Few Moments of Cheers aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, March 21 at 9:50 p.m., and it earned a 0.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Haru no Kōraku Special Fuji TV March 22 (Sun) 18:00 60 min.
7.0
Detective Conan NTV March 21 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.9
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 NTV March 20 (Fri) 23:10 30 min.
3.6
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi March 22 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.6
Blue Miburo season 2 NTV March 21 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.6
Doraemon TV Asahi March 21 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.4
Oedo Fire Slayer -The Legend of Phoenix- TBS March 22 (Sun) 23:30 30 min.
2.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi March 21 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.1
Soreike! Anpanman NTV March 20 (Fri) 10:55 30 min.
2.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E March 21 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 9-15
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