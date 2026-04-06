News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 16-22
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Poupelle of Chimney Town, Studio 4°C's anime film of Akihiro Nishino's picture book of the same title, aired on Fuji TV on Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m., and it earned a 2.6% rating.
The anime film of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's "Look Back" one-shot manga aired on NHK on Sunday, March 22 at 11:00 p.m., and it earned a 1.7% rating.
Screenwriter Jukki Hanada, music video production group Hurray!, and 100Studio's original anime film A Few Moments of Cheers aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, March 21 at 9:50 p.m., and it earned a 0.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san Haru no Kōraku Special
|Fuji TV
|March 22 (Sun)
|18:00
|60 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 21 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2
|NTV
|March 20 (Fri)
|23:10
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|March 22 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo season 2
|NTV
|March 21 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|March 21 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Oedo Fire Slayer -The Legend of Phoenix-
|TBS
|March 22 (Sun)
|23:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|March 21 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|March 20 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|March 21 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)