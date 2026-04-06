Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 16-22

Poupelle of Chimney Town , Studio 4°C 's anime film of Akihiro Nishino 's picture book of the same title, aired on Fuji TV on Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m., and it earned a 2.6% rating.

The anime film of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto 's " Look Back " one-shot manga aired on NHK on Sunday, March 22 at 11:00 p.m., and it earned a 1.7% rating.

Screenwriter Jukki Hanada , music video production group Hurray! , and 100Studio 's original anime film A Few Moments of Cheers aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, March 21 at 9:50 p.m., and it earned a 0.3% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)