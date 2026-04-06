2nd Live-Action Mr. Osomatsu Film Reveals More Cast Members

Kansai Junior's, Kaito Noda, Taiga Watanabe, Shintarō Sumi to have debut film roles as "Shin Osomatsu Brothers" in June 12 film

The staff for the second live-action film in the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) franchise revealed new cast members on Monday.

Four members from Starto Entertainment's Kansai Junior will have their debut film roles as the "new Osomatsu brothers." Atsushi Ito (Boys be group) will play the role of Shin Karamatsu (blue shirt in image above), Kaito Noda as Shin Choromatsu (green shirt), Taiga Watanabe as Shin Ichimatsu (purple shirt), and Shintarō Sumi (Boys be group) as Shin Jushimatsu (yellow shirt).

Actors Masanari Wada (bottom right in image above) and Kazuki Honma (bottom left) from the Mr. Osomatsu stage play will also guest star in the film. Voice actress Nanami Yamashita (bottom center), who voiced Nyaa Hashimoto in the Mr. Osomatsu anime series, will also star in the film as Karamatsu Girl.

The new cast for the second film's sextuplets are all performers from the Kansai region:

Seiya Suezawa (Ae! Group) as Osomatsu (red shirt in picture right)

Yoshinori Masakado (Ae! Group) as Karamatsu (blue shirt)

Masaya Sano (Ae! Group) as Choromatsu (green shirt)

(Ae! Group) as Choromatsu (green shirt) Ken Kojima (Ae! Group) as Ichimatsu (purple shirt)

(Ae! Group) as Ichimatsu (purple shirt) Keita Richard Kusama as Jushimatsu (yellow shirt)

Takuya Nishimura (Kansai Jr.) as Todomatsu (pink shirt)

The film will open in Japan on June 12. The website had announced on October 28 last year that the film had been delayed from its planned January 9 release due to various circumstances and after consulting with involved parties. Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Jushimatsu's actor and now-former Japanese boy band Ae! Group member Keita Richard Kusama on October 4 on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Ae! Group also performs the film's theme song "Dekoboko Life" (Rough Life).

Members of Snow Man , another popular idol group from Johnny & Associates (now known as Starto Entertainment), starred in the first live-action film.

Taisuke Kawamura (live-action Kuragehime , live-action Nodame Cantabile Saishū Gakushō ) is directing the new film, and Takayuki Takuma is writing the screenplay.

The first live-action film opened in March 2022.

The fourth season of the anime premiered on television in July 2025.