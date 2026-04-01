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Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part V
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
While it's just April Fool's Day in much of the world, it's also the first workday for many recent college grads in Japan. The anime and manga worlds have mixed in some congratulations for these new hires among their jokes:
The Battle Cats
【🎉祝！TVアニメ化決定！🎉】— 【公式】にゃんこ大戦争 (@PONOS_GAME) March 31, 2026
ﾋﾞｯｸﾞ(ﾟ∀ﾟ)ﾆｭｰｽ!
「にゃんこ大戦争」がリッチなアニメーションとなって全世界を侵略！
スタッフの制作にかける熱い思いや、ここだけの丸秘話を独占公開中にゃ！https://t.co/WJ5oBT56cl#にゃんこ大戦争 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/Nelethak5v
【🎉Celebration! TV Anime Adaptation Green-Lit!🎉】
Big (ﾟ∀ﾟ) News!
The Battle Cats is invading the world with stunning animation!
We're revealing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and the staff's passion for this project!
Dr. Stone
／— アニメ『Dr.STONE』公式｜最終シーズン第3クール2026年4月2日(木)22時放送！ (@STONE_anime_off) April 1, 2026
傾くぜ、これは！
＼
千空・ゲン・クロム・羽京・龍水
五知将、ここに見参！#エイプリルフール
グッズ化企画も進行中！👘☂
お楽しみに✨（これは本当!!）#DrSTONE pic.twitter.com/6LvHBNVCXV
／
Get excited!
＼
Senku, Gen, Chrome, Ukyo, Ryusui
The Five Wise Generals, appearing before you!
April Fool's
Merchandise plans are in the works!👘☂
Stay tuned!✨ (This is for real!!)
Food for the Soul
LINEスタンプは・・・出ません！#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/WzweXwkPLZ— TVアニメ「日々は過ぎれど飯うまし」公式 (@hibimeshi_anime) March 31, 2026
LINE stamps… aren't coming out!
Fujiko F. Fujio Museum
はらっぱがのび太のリサイタル会場に！？#エイプリルフール https://t.co/sSZwC2rcJj pic.twitter.com/fbtbalDDLV— 川崎市 藤子・F・不二雄ミュージアム (@FUJIKOMUSEUM) April 1, 2026
The field is Nobita's recital venue!?
Historie
今日、誰かにだまされた方はこちらの画像をご使用ください。#エイプリルフール #ヒストリエ pic.twitter.com/bfNjjmzrpt— TVアニメ『ヒストリエ』公式 (@historie_off) April 1, 2026
If you were fooled by someone today, please use this image.
Kamen Rider Zeztz
仮面ライダーゼッツはまだ撮影してるんだゼッツ#エイプリルフール …？ pic.twitter.com/KkRzgZOVrr— 仮面ライダーゼッツ【東映公式】 (@zeztz7toei) April 1, 2026
Kamen Rider Zezts is still filming
April Fool's…?
The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These
┈┈┈┈┈🌸— 銀河英雄伝説DieNeueThese (@gineidenanime) April 1, 2026
ㅤㅤㅤ2026年4月1日放送開始
ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ┈┈┈┈┈🌸
公式スピンオフ「銀ニャ英雄伝説 Die Neue These 邂逅」
ホテルニューオータニ（東京）を再訪したラインハルトとヤン。
待ち構えるは銀ニャ二匹。宇宙の命運を、揺るがす出会いがここに――#ノイエ銀英伝 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/IiBqvUu2Bf
┈┈┈┈┈🌸
Premieres April 1, 2026
┈┈┈┈┈🌸
The Official Spinoff The Legend of the Galactic Meowroes: Die Neue These – Encounter
Reinhard and Yang return to the Hotel New Otani (Tokyo).
Waiting for them are two Meowroes. An encounter that will shake the fate of the universe unfolds here—
Level 5
[Big News from LEVEL5]— レベルファイブ (@LEVEL5_times) April 1, 2026
We've been working on something BIG behind the scenes...
Check below for more details! 👇https://t.co/CLdL0iFc6m pic.twitter.com/TbHIk86GvE
Mr. Osomatsu
【6/6(土)イベントのお知らせ】— 「おそ松さん」公式アカウント㊗️10周年ありがとう (@osomatsu_PR) March 31, 2026
6つ子全員、角刈りで出演決定!!!!!!#おそ松さん #おそ松さん10周年ありがとう #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/YJ29g7ttPA
【Announcement of Event on Saturday, June 6】
All six sextuplets will be appearing with flattops!!!!!!
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked
【速報】— TVアニメ「いびってこない義母と義姉」公式 (@ibikona_anime) April 1, 2026
＼＼＼改名／／／
『いびってくる義母と義姉』
TVアニメ化 決定！
ビジュアルもいびってきそうでしょう…？#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/93Z3boZmHG
【Breaking】
＼＼＼New Title／／／
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Are Wicked
Anime Adaptation Green-Lit!
The visuals look like they're going to be just wicked…?
Ocha-ken
⠀— お茶犬【公式】 (@ochakenofficial) April 1, 2026
今日もお茶犬とアフロ犬は
の～んびり「ほっ」とひと息🍵#お茶犬 #アフロ犬 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/gg0nT5wjaE
Ocha-ken and Afro-ken are also
taking it easy and relaxing today🍵
Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)
エイプリルフールだから— ペンギンの優しい世界-お腹すい汰＠ (@onakapeko10) March 31, 2026
「冷蔵庫のプリン勝手に食べたでしょ？」 pic.twitter.com/7UDgd81MB0
Post: Because it's April Fool's Day
“You ate the pudding from the fridge without asking, didn't you?”
Comic: What? I didn't
Shangri-La Frontier
シャングリラ・フロンティアのスピンオフ— 【公式】シャングリラ・フロンティア『～七つの最強種～』 (@ShanFro_nana) April 1, 2026
『ベルセルク・オンライン・パッション』をゲーム化決定😱
ヨーヨーやドッペルゲンガーを駆使してバーグトゥードに挑め🤜🤛
詳細は「週刊VRフルダイバー」最新号の特集をチェック🥽#エイプリルフール#シャンナナ #シャンフロ pic.twitter.com/LYZ3wJ7XoJ
The Shangri-La Frontier spinoff
Berserk Online Passion is green-lit for a game adaptation!😱
Take on BugTudo using yo-yos and doppelgangers!🤜🤛
Check out the feature in the latest issue of Weekly VR Full Diver for details! 🥽
Sunsoft
＼🎍本日発売🎍／— SUNSOFT (@sunsoftgames) April 1, 2026
「いっき」の大容量版ゲームカセットが登場。
驚異の大容量 １テラビット📦
拡張音源による圧倒的サウンド🎵
※カセットサイズは通常のものより大きくなっております。#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/V3q77klN5l
＼🎍On Sale Today🎍／
A large-capacity version of the “Ikki” game cartridge is now available.
An astonishing 1 terabit of storage📦
Overwhelming sound quality thanks to expanded audio capabilities🎵
*Please note that the cartridge is larger than the standard size.
Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad
＼⋱ ⋰ ⋱ ⋰／— 映画『山口くんはワルくない』公式 (@yamaguchikun_mv) April 1, 2026
号外
／⋰ ⋱ ⋰ ⋱＼#高橋恭平(#なにわ男子)さん演じる
関西弁の最強ギャップ男子・山口くんが
まさかの関西弁を封印⁉️⁉️
いつもの山口くんとなんか違う🤔
皆さんはどちらがお好み❓#エイプリルフール 🩷💚💙#映画山口くん 𝟲.𝟱 𝗳𝗿𝗶 🍿 pic.twitter.com/qENtLavS8p
＼⋱ ⋰ ⋱ ⋰／
Special Edition
／⋰ ⋱ ⋰ ⋱＼
Kyōhei Takahashi (Naniwa Danshi) who plays
Yamaguchi-kun, the Kansai dialect-speaking ultimate gap guy
has stopped speaking Kansai dialect⁉️⁉️
Something's different about Yamaguchi-kun today🤔
Which version do you prefer❓
Did we miss any April Fool's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!