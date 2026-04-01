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Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part V

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Dr. Stone, Mr. Osomatsu, Shangri-La Frontier, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Kamen Rider, Level 5, & more!

While it's just April Fool's Day in much of the world, it's also the first workday for many recent college grads in Japan. The anime and manga worlds have mixed in some congratulations for these new hires among their jokes:

The Battle Cats

【🎉Celebration! TV Anime Adaptation Green-Lit!🎉】
Big (ﾟ∀ﾟ) News!
The Battle Cats is invading the world with stunning animation!
We're revealing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and the staff's passion for this project!

Dr. Stone


Get excited!


Senku, Gen, Chrome, Ukyo, Ryusui
The Five Wise Generals, appearing before you!
April Fool's

Merchandise plans are in the works!👘☂
Stay tuned!✨ (This is for real!!)

Food for the Soul

LINE stamps… aren't coming out!

Fujiko F. Fujio Museum

The field is Nobita's recital venue!?

Historie

If you were fooled by someone today, please use this image.

Kamen Rider Zeztz

Kamen Rider Zezts is still filming
April Fool's…?

The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These

┈┈┈┈┈🌸
Premieres April 1, 2026
┈┈┈┈┈🌸
The Official Spinoff The Legend of the Galactic Meowroes: Die Neue These – Encounter
Reinhard and Yang return to the Hotel New Otani (Tokyo).
Waiting for them are two Meowroes. An encounter that will shake the fate of the universe unfolds here—

Level 5

Mr. Osomatsu

【Announcement of Event on Saturday, June 6】
All six sextuplets will be appearing with flattops!!!!!!

My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked

【Breaking】
＼＼＼New Title／／／
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Are Wicked
Anime Adaptation Green-Lit!
The visuals look like they're going to be just wicked…?

Ocha-ken

Ocha-ken and Afro-ken are also
taking it easy and relaxing today🍵

Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)

Post: Because it's April Fool's Day
“You ate the pudding from the fridge without asking, didn't you?”
Comic: What? I didn't

Shangri-La Frontier

The Shangri-La Frontier spinoff
Berserk Online Passion is green-lit for a game adaptation!😱
Take on BugTudo using yo-yos and doppelgangers!🤜🤛
Check out the feature in the latest issue of Weekly VR Full Diver for details! 🥽

Sunsoft

＼🎍On Sale Today🎍／
A large-capacity version of the “Ikki” game cartridge is now available.
An astonishing 1 terabit of storage📦
Overwhelming sound quality thanks to expanded audio capabilities🎵
*Please note that the cartridge is larger than the standard size.

Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad

＼⋱ ⋰　　 ⋱ ⋰／
Special Edition
／⋰ ⋱　　⋰ ⋱＼
Kyōhei Takahashi (Naniwa Danshi) who plays
Yamaguchi-kun, the Kansai dialect-speaking ultimate gap guy
has stopped speaking Kansai dialect⁉️⁉️
Something's different about Yamaguchi-kun today🤔
Which version do you prefer❓

Did we miss any April Fool's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

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