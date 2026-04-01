Elemon Animated 'Edutainment' Series Gets 2nd Season

Toei Animation and Sunlight Entertainment began streaming a new trailer last Friday for their animated "edutainment" series ELEMON , and it reveals that the show is getting a second season titled ELEMON Breakthrough .

Image courtesy of Sunlight Entertainment and Toei Animation

ELEMON

debuted in September 2023 featuring the voice of, thekid phenomenon from "Ryan's World."

Episodes streamed weekly on the ELEMON YouTube channel. A 20-minute special also streamed for free on The Roku Channel Kids & Family streaming service in October 2023. The full season of ELEMON started streaming on the Kidoodle.TV streaming service in the same month October 2023.

Sunlight Entertainment , the production studio owned by the Kaji family of the "Ryan's World" YouTube channel, describes the series:

In “ ELEMON ,” viewers will see the futuristic city of New Olympia Polis where an amazing new scientific advance has arrived, Elemon – fantastical creatures made from chemical elements. In this city lives Leo Woods, a brilliant ten-year-old inventor who dreams of one day becoming an Elemon creator, just like his hero, Professor World. One fateful morning, he achieves his dream and sets out to create a team of all-new Elemon! But with these awesome creatures also comes great danger. A mysterious group known as Team Ninja is intent on kidnapping Leo's Elemon, to steal his technology and use it for their own nefarious purposes.​ Over the course of the series, Leo, Ela, and Ryan bond with their Elemon, learn about chemistry, and battle it out with Team Ninja! ​ Each 11-minute episode is filled with comedic antics, pulse-pounding action, and heartfelt drama. “ ELEMON ” is a family-friendly adventure that activates the heart and the mind, teaching children the basics of chemistry while engaging them in a thrilling, anime-like fantasy saga.

The English voice cast includes:

Shion Kaji , Ryan's father and CEO of Sunlight Entertainment , is credited for the series' original story. Toei Animation ( Dragon Ball , One Piece , The First Slam Dunk production) is credited for the original work, and RYMATION and Analyze Log Co., Ltd. co-produced the series. Poeyama ( Robot Girls NEO , Aooni The Blue Monster animation) directed the series.