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Elemon Animated 'Edutainment' Series Gets 2nd Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Toei Animation and Sunlight Entertainment began streaming a new trailer last Friday for their animated "edutainment" series ELEMON, and it reveals that the show is getting a second season titled ELEMON Breakthrough.
ELEMON debuted in September 2023 featuring the voice of Ryan Kaji, the YouTube kid phenomenon from "Ryan's World."
Episodes streamed weekly on the ELEMON YouTube channel. A 20-minute special also streamed for free on The Roku Channel Kids & Family streaming service in October 2023. The full season of ELEMON started streaming on the Kidoodle.TV streaming service in the same month October 2023.
Sunlight Entertainment, the production studio owned by the Kaji family of the "Ryan's World" YouTube channel, describes the series:
In “ELEMON,” viewers will see the futuristic city of New Olympia Polis where an amazing new scientific advance has arrived, Elemon – fantastical creatures made from chemical elements. In this city lives Leo Woods, a brilliant ten-year-old inventor who dreams of one day becoming an Elemon creator, just like his hero, Professor World. One fateful morning, he achieves his dream and sets out to create a team of all-new Elemon! But with these awesome creatures also comes great danger. A mysterious group known as Team Ninja is intent on kidnapping Leo's Elemon, to steal his technology and use it for their own nefarious purposes. Over the course of the series, Leo, Ela, and Ryan bond with their Elemon, learn about chemistry, and battle it out with Team Ninja!
Each 11-minute episode is filled with comedic antics, pulse-pounding action, and heartfelt drama. “ELEMON” is a family-friendly adventure that activates the heart and the mind, teaching children the basics of chemistry while engaging them in a thrilling, anime-like fantasy saga.
The English voice cast includes:
- Caitlyn Elizabeth as Leo
- Cristina Vee as Ella
- Marlin Chan as Professor World
- Frank Todaro as Joshua
- Laura Post as Amanda
- Ryan Kaji as Ryan
- Brent Mukai as Shion
- Keith Silverstein as Jones/Com
- Deva Marie Gregoru as Alyssa Jones
- Cedric Williams as Joseph
- Tyler Shamy as Thomas
- Griffin Puatu as Mateo
- Patrick Seitz as Madox
Shion Kaji, Ryan's father and CEO of Sunlight Entertainment, is credited for the series' original story. Toei Animation (Dragon Ball, One Piece, The First Slam Dunk production) is credited for the original work, and RYMATION and Analyze Log Co., Ltd. co-produced the series. Poeyama (Robot Girls NEO, Aooni The Blue Monster animation) directed the series.
Source: ELEMON series' YouTube channel