Gundam's 1st Global Ranking Poll Winners Are …

Hint: The ones with funnels, wings, & transformation

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise announced the winners of its Global Gundam Poll on Tuesday. Fans cast more than 1,330,000 votes, and the staff reported not just the global rankings, but also rankings from 10 different language regions.

Taking the global top spot is the Nu Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack . The Wing Gundam Zero from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz and Zeta Gundam from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam came in second and third, respectively.

The top 20 mobile suits in the global poll are:

Illustrators: Shigeta Atushi, Waki Kentaro, Kojima Shizuko (ATELIER MUSA) Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

The top 10 mobile suits in Japan are:

Illustrators: Shigeta Atushi, Waki Kentaro, Kojima Shizuko (ATELIER MUSA) Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

1. Nu Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack )

2. Wing Gundam Zero ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz )

3. Zeta Gundam ( Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam )

4. Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

5. Strike Rouge ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

6. Turn A Gundam ( Turn A Gundam )

7. Gundam F91 ( Mobile Suit Gundam F91 )

8. Mighty Strike Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM )

9. Red Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX )

10. Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans )

The top 10 mobile suits in English-speaking regions are:

Illustrator：Daiki Kosaka Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

1. Wing Gundam Zero ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz )

2. Mighty Strike Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM )

3. Gundam Aerial ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

4. Zeta Gundam ( Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam )

5. Nu Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack )

6. Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans )

7. Spike Gundam ( Mobile Fighter G Gundam )

8. Gundam Calibarn ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

9. Turn A Gundam ( Turn A Gundam )

10. Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

The top 10 mobile suits in mainland Chinese-speaking regions are:

Illustrator：TAKA-F Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

1. Mighty Strike Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM )

2. Gundam Calibarn ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

3. Destiny Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

4. Strike Rouge ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

5. 00 QUAN[T] ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer )

6. Zeta Gundam ( Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam )

7. Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

8. Nu Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack )

9. Gundam Exia ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 )

10. Strike Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny )

The top 10 mobile suits in Hong Kong are:

Illustrators: Shigeta Atushi, Waki Kentaro, Kojima Shizuko (ATELIER MUSA) Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

1. Nu Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack )

2. Zeta Gundam ( Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam )

3. Hurricane Gundam ( Mobile Fighter G Gundam )

4. Wing Gundam Zero ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz )

5. Gundam Exia ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 )

6. Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

7. 00 QUAN[T] ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer )

8. Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans )

9. Strike Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny )

10. RX-78-2 Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam )

The top 10 mobile suits in Taiwan are:

Illustrator：Daiki Kosaka Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

1. Wing Gundam Zero ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz )

2. Nu Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack )

3. Zeta Gundam ( Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam )

4. Gundam Calibarn ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

5. 00 QUAN[T] ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer )

6. Gundam Exia ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 )

7. Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

8. Gundam F91 ( Mobile Suit Gundam F91 )

9. Mighty Strike Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM )

10. Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans )

The top 10 mobile suits in Thailand are:

Illustrator：GAS１ Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

1. Strike Rouge ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

2. Hurricane Gundam ( Mobile Fighter G Gundam )

3. Gundam Calibarn ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

4. Wing Gundam Zero ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz )

5. Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans )

6. Nu Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack )

7. Gundam Aerial ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

8. 00 Raiser (Mobile Suit Gundam00)

9. Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

10. Gundam F91 ( Mobile Suit Gundam F91 )

The top 10 mobile suits in French-speaking regions are:

Illustrator：UMEGRAFIX Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

1. Gundam Aerial ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

2. Gundam Calibarn ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

3. Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans )

4. Gundam Marchosias ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans – Urðr Hunt )

5. Gundam Mk-II (AEUG) ( Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam )

6. Zeta Gundam ( Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam )

7. 00 Raiser (Mobile Suit Gundam00)

8. Hurricane Gundam ( Mobile Fighter G Gundam )

9. Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

10. 00 QUAN[T] ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer )

The top 10 mobile suits in Italian-speaking regions are:

Illustrator：ikuyoan Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

1. Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans )

2. Zeta Gundam ( Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam )

3. Mermaid Gundam ( Mobile Fighter G Gundam )

4. Gundam Aerial ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

5. Gundam Calibarn ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

6. Turn A Gundam ( Turn A Gundam )

7. Wing Gundam Zero ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz )

8. Nu Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack )

9. Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed )

10. Gundam Heavyarms Custom ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz )

The top 10 mobile suits in Spanish-speaking regions are:

Illustrator：As'maria Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

1. Gundam F91 ( Mobile Suit Gundam F91 )

2. Spike Gundam ( Mobile Fighter G Gundam )

3. Gundam Calibarn ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

4. Nu Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack )

5. Turn A Gundam ( Turn A Gundam )

6. Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans )

7. RX-78-2 Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam )

8. Wing Gundam Zero ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz )

9. Zeta Gundam ( Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam )

10. Full Armor Unicorn Gundam (Destroy Mode) ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC )

The top 10 mobile suits in Korean-speaking regions are:

Illustrator：TAKA-F Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

1. Mighty Strike Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM )

2. Gundam Aerial ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

3. Nu Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack )

4. Zeta Gundam ( Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam )

5. Gundam Calibarn ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury )

6. Strike Freedom Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny )

7. Gundam Exia ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 )

8. RX-78-2 Gundam ( Mobile Suit Gundam )

9. Full Armor Unicorn Gundam (Destroy Mode) ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC )

10. Infinite Justice Gundam TypeII ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM )

The staff also handed out four Special Awards: the RX-78 Award for the 78th-highest-ranking mobile suit in honor of the RX-78-2 Gundam , the Mafty Award for the 105th-highest-ranking mobile suit in honor of U.C. 0105, Neo Holland Award for the “proud and much-talked-about Mobile Fighter,” and the Gundam 47th Anniversary Award for the 47th-highest-ranking mobile suit in celebration of the franchise 's 47th anniversary. The winners of these awards are:

RX-78 Award: Shining Gundam ( Mobile Fighter G Gundam )

Mafty Award: Gundam AGE -2 Dark Hound ( Mobile Suit Gundam AGE )

Neo Holland Award: Hurricane Gundam ( Mobile Fighter G Gundam )

Gundam 47th Anniversary Award: Gundam Ground Type ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team )

The Global Gundam Poll began on October 10, 2025, and continued until December 25, 2025. Gundam fans could vote on over 233 Gundam units across 34 different Gundam TV , original video anime ( OVA ), projects, and films once a day. The Gundam franchise released interim results on November 26, 2025.