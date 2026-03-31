Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club Project Gets TV Anime in 2027

Bloom Garden Party 3D anime film opens in Japan on May 8

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club project announced on Tuesday that the project will receive a television anime series that will premiere in January 2027.

The staff also teased that the project's second chapter, featuring the 106th class, will also start next January:

🪷蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ🪷



第2章 106期

2027年1月よりスタート予定！



百生 吟子

徒町 小鈴

安養寺 姫芽

桂城 泉

セラス 柳田 リリエンフェルト

錦上 マイカ

令沢 葵

紫輪 みおん#蓮ノ空 #lovelive pic.twitter.com/bf4Mk42tt6 — ラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ（Link！Like！ラブライブ！） (@hasunosora_SIC) March 31, 2026

The Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party 3D anime film will open in theaters in Japan on May 8.

Image via www.lovelive-anime.jp ©プロジェクトラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ

The " Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club " idol group is part of the Love Live! franchise, and includes Kaho Hinoshita, Sayaka Murano, Kozue Otomune, Tsuzuri Yugiri, Rurino Osawa, and Megumi Fujishima, among others. The group is primarily featured in the Link! Like! Love Live! smartphone game app, which launched on April 15, 2023. Haruko Iizuka ( Little Busters! , Horimiya ) is designing the characters for the project. Odd No. Inc. is publishing the game. The group's first album Dream Believers debuted on March 29, 2023.

The project lets fans experience the story "together with school idols over 365 days" and let players "walk the path to graduation with the girls." In addition to the smartphone app, the idol club members (and their cast) stream videos, appear in magazines, release music CDs, hold concerts, among other efforts in various forms of media. A manga launched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in November 2023.

The film follows the final day before graduation of the 103rd class at the Hasu no Sora Girls' Academy.

The Love Live! school idol franchise launched in 2010 and has since spawned the Love Live! Sunshine!! , Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club , Love Live! Superstar!! and most recently, Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird project spinoffs.