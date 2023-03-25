Link! Like! Love Live! Game Unveils Story Teaser Video, Opening Video

The staff for the "Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club (Hasu no Sora Girls' School Idol Club) "virtual school idol" project unveiled the story teaser video and opening video on Saturday for Link! Like! Love Live! , the project's upcoming smartphone game app. The story teaser contains excerpts of lines from the characters, while the opening video highlights the characters and a dance scene while previewing the opening song "Dream Believers."







The game will debut in April.

The project unveiled the Link! Like! Love Live! game last month in February, and also revealed a visual (seen below), with Haruko Iizuka ( Little Busters! , Horimiya ) designing the characters for the project. Odd No. Inc. is publishing the game. The group's first album Dream Believers will debut on March 29.

©プロジェクトラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ

The app will stream live concerts and talk sessions, host a idol-training card game, and offer other forms of content.

The project will let fans experience the story "together with school idols over 365 days" and let players "walk the path to graduation with the girls." In addition to the smartphone app, the idol club members (and their cast) will stream videos, appear in magazines, release music CDs, hold concerts, among other efforts in various forms of media.

The first Love Live! School Idol Festival game launched on smartphones in Japan in 2013, and then launched overseas in 2014. It has since spawned the Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ arcade game in 2016, and the arcade game in turn was ported to the PlayStation 4 console in 2021. The game will end service on March 31, just 16 days before the 10th anniversary of the game's release in Japan.

A new version of the game titled Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS launched in Japan in September 2019, and launched globally in February 2020. The game contained the new Love Live! characters from the then-recently debuted Nijigasaki High School Idol Club idol group, and ran its story concurrently alongside the original Love Live! School Idol Festival .

The franchise has an upcoming new game titled Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live! for iOS and Android devices. The game will launch in Japan on April 15, and also has a global release planned.

