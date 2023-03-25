Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live! Game Gets Global Release

Game's April 15 release date in Japan also revealed

Bushiroad announced on Sunday that it will release it and KLab Games' Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live! smartphone game with a global version, with English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean as available languages. While Bushiroad did not reveal a release date for the global version, the company revealed an April 15 release date for the game in Japan on Saturday.

The company also revealed visuals for the game, along with their titles.

The game will maintain the nine-button rhythm gameplay from, as well as the Bonds feature that will allow players to reveal unique character interactions. The game will include allsongs in thethus far, including songs from rival groups that are not the center of the story, including A-RISE, Saint Snow, Sunny Passion, and Wien Margarete. The game will also include songs from the upcoming "Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club" (Hasu no Sora Girls' School Idol Club) group from the's upcoming "virtual school idol" project , as well as the's recent first stage musical (which features an original plot and characters), for a total of over 500 songs.

Players of the earlier Love Live! School Idol Festival game will be able to connect their old account to the new game before the game shuts down on March 31, and will be able to view all the cards they collected in that game within Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live!'s "Album" feature.

Lastly, the game will feature four new anime sequences from Sunrise / Bandai Namco Filmworks that will show when players roll for new cards. Each new anime sequence highlights one of the main four groups.

predecessor gamesmartphone game will end service on March 31, just 16 days before the 10th anniversary of the game's release in Japan.

A new version of the game titled Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS launched in Japan in September 2019, and launched globally in February 2020. The game contained the new Love Live! characters from the then-recently debuted Nijigasaki High School Idol Club idol group, and ran its story concurrently alongside the original Love Live! School Idol Festival .

The smartphone rhythm game launched alongside the franchise 's first television anime in 2013, and told additional side stories and character-focused stories not seen in the anime. The game is primarily a rhythm game in which players tap the screen in time to on-screen prompts based on songs from the Love Live! franchise . The game launched overseas in 2014. It has since spawned the Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ arcade game in 2016, and the arcade game in turn was ported to the PlayStation 4 console in 2021.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.