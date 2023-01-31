Love Live! School Idol Festival Game Shuts Down After Nearly 10 Years

©2013 PROJECT Lovelive! ©2017 PROJECT Lovelive! Sunshine!! ©2022 PROJECT Lovelive! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club ©2022 PROJECT Lovelive! Superstar!! ©KLabGames ©Bushiroad International ©bushiroad

The official website for theannounced on Tuesday that thesmartphone game will end service on March 31, just 16 days before the 10th anniversary of the game's release in Japan. The announcement encouraged players to look forward to the release of its successor game , although the game has not yet received a release date.

A new version of the game titled Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS launched in Japan in September 2019, and launched globally in February 2020. The game contained the new Love Live! characters from the then-recently debuted Nijigasaki High School Idol Club idol group, and ran its story concurrently alongside the original Love Live! School Idol Festival .

The smartphone rhythm game launched alongside the franchise 's first television anime in 2013, and told additional side stories and character-focused stories not seen in the anime. The game is primarily a rhythm game in which players tap the screen in time to on-screen prompts based on songs from the Love Live! franchise . The game launched overseas in 2014. It has since spawned the Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ arcade game in 2016, and the arcade game in turn was ported to the PlayStation 4 console in 2021.

