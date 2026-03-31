Boy's Abyss Artist Ryo Minenami's New Series Debuts on April 2

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of the Boy's Abyss ( Shōnen no Abyss ) manga announced on March 25 that Ryo Minenami 's new series Yamageki (Mountain Theater) will debut in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine on April 2.

Image via Boy's Abyss manga's X/Twitter account © Ryo Minenami, Shueisha

Minenami launched the Boy's Abyss ( Shōnen no Abyss ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in February 2020, and ended it in July 2024. Shueisha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume in October 2024. Viz Media publishes the manga in English.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation, which premiered in Japan in September 2022.