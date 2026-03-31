The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, July TV Debut

The official website for the anime of Tanba and Yuunagi 's The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne ( Saikyō Degarashi Ōji no Anyaku Teii Arasoi: Munō o Enjiru SS-Rank Ōji wa Kōi Keishō-sen o Kage kara Shihai Suru ) light novel series opened on Tuesday and announced its television format and July premiere. The website also presented the anime's teaser visual, main cast, and main staff.

The anime will star:

Yūma Uchida as Arnold Lakes Adler

Kikunosuke Toya as Leonard Lakes Adler

Manaka Iwami as Fine von Kleinert

Maaya Uchida as Elna von Amsberg

Kaede Hondo as Lynfia

Yūji Yanase ( By the Grace of the Gods two seasons, In the Land of Leadale , Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra ) is directing the anime at Maho Film , Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( In the Land of Leadale , Hajime no Ippo Rising , Record of Ragnarok ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Kazuko Tadano ( Sailor Moon , Wedding Peach , Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens ) is designing the characters.

© Tanba, Yuunagi, Kadokawa

Kadokawa publishes the light novel series and Yukino Amagai 's manga adaptation in Japan and overseas, and it describes the story:

Arnold, the seventh Imperial Prince of the Adrasia Empire, is called "THE INSIPID PRINCE" among people since his twin brother is genius and respected by all people. However, he has a secret identity -SILVER, one of the only five -SS-rank adventurers in the continent. When his younger brother Leo decides to aim for the throne, Arnold starts running things behind the scenes to support his brother. Unexpectedly the most beautiful lady becomes his assistant. The secret struggle of the strongest prince begins!

Tanba launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website on February 3, 2019, and Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko imprint published the first volume that September. The 15th volume shipped on August 29. Amagai launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website, and Kadokawa published the ninth manga volume on November 10.

Sources: The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne anime's website, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.