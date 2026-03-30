Isaku Natsume's Candy Color Paradox Manga Ends

Manga launched in 2009, inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2022

©Isaku Natsume, Shinshokan, Viz Media

Ameiro Paradox

The May issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga on Monday.

Viz Media 's boys love manga imprint SuBLime is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

Satoshi Onoe takes pride in the good writing and ethical reporting he does in his job at a weekly magazine. But when the stakeout teams are shuffled around, he ends up being paired up with Motoharu Kaburagi, an ill-mannered photographer who is nothing but trouble. Onoe despises Kaburagi's haphazard and unethical reporting methods, and the two bicker constantly. But Onoe's annoyance begins to shift as he spends more time with Kaburagi, and his feelings turn a bit sweeter…

The manga launched in Shinshokan 's Dear+ magazine in 2009 and then moved to Chéri+ in 2014 . Shinshokan released the seventh compiled book volume in May 2025. Viz Media will release the seventh volume in English on September 8.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2022.