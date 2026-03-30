Kimi to Hanabi to Yakusoku to Novels Gets Manga Adaptation

Series' film adaptation premieres on July 17

Yomiya Ririura launched a manga adaptation of Kaori Mado 's Kimi to Hanabi to Yakusoku to (You, Fireworks, and the Promise or Kimi-Hana for short) light novel on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry on Thursday.

Image via Yomiya Ririura's X/Twitter © Yomiya Ririura, Kaori Mado, Akamoku, Shogakukan

The coming-of-age romance is set during the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks Show, one of Japan's three major fireworks shows that draws several hundred thousand visitors to Niigata Prefecture every year. What connects Makoto (a Tokyo high school boy without social skills or self-confidence) and Aki (a popular high school girl and class president with beauty and talent) is a drawing of a fireworks display. At the mercy of the drawing's mystery and fate itself, the two have to make a choice in a limited amount of time.

The novel is receiving a film adaptation, which will premiere on July 17.

Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint published the novel with illustrations by Akamoku ( The Girl Who Wants to Be a Hero and the Girl Who Ought to Be a Hero ) on December 18.

Source: Sunday Webry