How would you rate episode 10 of

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (TV 2) ?

© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

In a real way, this is not the story of an immortal elf. Rather, it is the story of the goodness of one normal man echoing across history.

Over the course of these two seasons, we've learned a fair bit about Himmel—who he was and who he wasn't. He was not the man who drew the sword from the stone, destined to save mankind—nor was he the strongest of humanity able to see the future with perfect clarity and carve a path for mankind's victory. Himmel was just a normal person who saw pain and injustice in the world and refused to turn away from it—no matter how big or how small. He was imperfect—vain and a bit naive at times—but he also always tried to do the right thing while sharing in the glory to make everyone feel as if they were at least partially a hero.

And when he saw the woman he loved was unable to love him, he nonetheless worked to make a future where she wouldn't be lonely. A statue here, a bridge there, all to remind her that her life had meaning and people valued her—even long after he was gone.

10 years with Himmel had a greater impact on Frieren than more than a millennium of life. Flamme taught Fieren how to survive. Himmel taught Frieren how to live.

On her second journey to the Demon Lord's Castle alongside Fern and Stark, Frieren's most common phrase—the justification for her actions—has been the simple explanation: “Because it's what Himmel would have done.” In this episode, we see the evolution of this. Fern never met Himmel—she was born a decade after his death. She only knows the grand legends and the more personal stories told by his friends. But she doesn't know him as a person or how he would act. All she knows is how Frieren would act—and that is what she emulates.

In the end, this is Himmel's lasting contribution to the world—one that will, in time, have as much impact as the death of the Demon King. Acting like Himmel is a virus of the mind, and one that spreads. Across the Northern Plateau, our trio of heroes has helped many in ways both big and small. Through those acts, they have drastically improved the state of the area.

The current generation will say, “It's what Frieren would have done.” The following: “It's what Fern would have done” or “It's what Stark would have done.” And this will continue into a time even beyond the lifespan of our immortal elf. That is Himmel's legacy.

Rating:

Random Thoughts:

• It's a fun little thing to notice every time that Stark's words echo Himmel's.

• Frieren has accepted that mankind inevitably changes the natural world—only to learn that's not always true.

• Denken's appearances this season, plus his backstory from last season, have done a good job of preparing us for the next arc of the story.

• This is not the first time we have seen Matcht. He's appeared as a silhouette both in the battle against The Hero of the South and in a less-than-a-second flashback to Frieren and Matcht's first encounter long before she met Himmel.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.