Manga Up! Global Adds Hinomiya's Welcome to the Yandere Cafe, More Manga in English

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Welcome to the Yandere Cafe

Yandere Cafe e Yōkoso

The Beast King Ouma Reconquers the World

Kemono no Ō Ma no Sekai Reconquest

Manga Up! Global added Hinomiya's) manga in English on Saturday. It added Hiroumi Aoi's) manga in English on Tuesday.

Manga Up! describes Welcome to the Yandere Cafe :

At a certain yandere cafe, customers can safely indulge in the fantasy of being the object of dangerously obsessive love. For yandere-obsessed high schooler Kuraki, having a cast of professional yanderes performing terrifying acts of devotion on him is a dream come true! But as the staff begin to fall for Kuraki's natural charm, their “performances” start to feel a little too real…?! A comedy about an oblivious yandere-loving boy and the yanderes he unintentionally creates!

Hinomiya launched the manga in Square Enix's Gangan pixiv in February 2024. The company shipped the second compiled volume of the manga on August 21.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

The Beast King Ouma Reconquers the World

Survival of the fittest: that is the way of the Beastkin world.

In a land where the weak are oppressed and the strong run rampant, the great king who once unified the world returns. His name… is Ouma!

Rise up! Unite! Long live the king!

From Hiroumi Aoi, creator of Shibuya Goldfish, comes an epic tale of (re)conquest!

Manga Up! describes

Aoi launched the series in Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine in February 2024 and ended it on August 22. Square Enix shipped the fourth compiled book volume on November 20.

Aoi's Shibuya Goldfish ( Shibuya Kingyo ) manga launched in Gangan Joker in September 2016. The manga ended in April 2021, and Square Enix published its 11th and final volume in June 2021. Yen Press licensed the manga and published the 11th volume in English in September 2022.

Source: Email correspondence