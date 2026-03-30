K Manga Adds The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life, More Manga

'smanga also launches on service

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Asa Rokushima, kisui, Gyōmuyōmochi, Kodansha

's K Manga service added's) manga on March 19. It added's) manga on Thursday.

K MANGA describes The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life :

Rein the Enchanter is a support mage with the ability to enhance weapons and armor. But when he gets fired from his guild for the simple reason that he's already enchanted everything they own, he decides to take the power back into his own hands—literally! Rein recalls every enchantment he ever put on his guildmates' gear, retrieving the bonus points for himself. But does he really not have anything better to enchant with them than some Plain Clothes and a Copper Sword…? Come along on a cheat-tier journey from the most common of common origins!

The manga is based on Asa Rokushima 's light novel series with illustrations by kisui . Gyōmuyōmochi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R magazine in October 2021. It moved to Getsu Maga Kichi / Comic Days in March 2023. The company shipped the 19th compiled book volume on February 9.

The manga will get a television anime adaptation by P.A. Works .

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Takuma Yokota, Kodansha

K MANGA

The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt

Sakuradaimon-kun is an overserious class monitor whose duty is to make sure other students are following the school dress code. His primary target is Kohinata-san, a troublemaker with light hair and a miniskirt. At first, she couldn't stand the annoying Sakuradaimon-kun, but after learning that he's a massive klutz, she has a change of heart…?!

describes

Yokota ( Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga ) debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume in December 2025.

The television anime adaptation of the manga will premiere on April 6.