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K Manga Adds The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life, More Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Takuma Yokota's The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt manga also launches on service
Kodansha's K Manga service added Gyōmuyōmochi's The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life (Tsuihō Sareta ... Ōka Suru. Ore wa Buki dake janaku, Arayuru Mono ni "Kyōka Point" o Fuyo Dekiru shi, Ore no Ishi de itsu demo Kōka o Kaijo Dekiru kedo, Nokotta Hito-tachi Daijōbu?) manga on March 19. It added Takuma Yokota's The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt (Ponkotsu Fūkiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi) manga on Thursday.
K MANGA describes The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt:
K MANGA describes The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life:
Rein the Enchanter is a support mage with the ability to enhance weapons and armor. But when he gets fired from his guild for the simple reason that he's already enchanted everything they own, he decides to take the power back into his own hands—literally! Rein recalls every enchantment he ever put on his guildmates' gear, retrieving the bonus points for himself. But does he really not have anything better to enchant with them than some Plain Clothes and a Copper Sword…? Come along on a cheat-tier journey from the most common of common origins!
The manga is based on Asa Rokushima's light novel series with illustrations by kisui. Gyōmuyōmochi launched the manga in Kodansha's Shōnen Magazine R magazine in October 2021. It moved to Getsu Maga Kichi / Comic Days in March 2023. The company shipped the 19th compiled book volume on February 9.
The manga will get a television anime adaptation by P.A. Works.
K MANGA describes The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt:
Sakuradaimon-kun is an overserious class monitor whose duty is to make sure other students are following the school dress code. His primary target is Kohinata-san, a troublemaker with light hair and a miniskirt. At first, she couldn't stand the annoying Sakuradaimon-kun, but after learning that he's a massive klutz, she has a change of heart…?!
Yokota (Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga) debuted the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume in December 2025.
The television anime adaptation of the manga will premiere on April 6.