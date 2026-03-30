AnimeJapan Reports Record Attendance in 2026

156,000 attendees counted over 2 public days this past weekend

Image via AnimeJapan's X/Twitter account ©AnimeJapan 2026

The staff for the AnimeJapan 2026 convention announced on Sunday that 156,000 attendees came to the event across its two public days on March 28-29. This year's number is the highest the event has reported, higher than last year's number of 152,400.

The event hosted more than 130 exhibitor booths, another record high for the event. Just as in the previous year, the event ran four main "special stages" (dubbed Red, Blue, Green, and White) that collectively hosted 50 stage panels. Also just like last year, the event had a Cosplayers World area, as well as the Family Anime Festa area for family-oriented events. This year, the Cosplayers World area had both indoor and outdoor sections.

AnimeJapan 2027 and 2028 will be held in Osaka, with next year's event taking place at the Intex Osaka convention center on March 27-28, 2027. The event's business days will again take place after the public days. However, the precise venue of the March 29-30 business days is "under review." This will be the first time the event will be held outside of Tokyo. (The event has always been held at Tokyo Big Sight except when it was held online in 2021.)

The AnimeJapan event has been held annually since 2014, and was a merger of the Tokyo International Anime Fair and Anime Contents Expo. The event was canceled in 2020 and was held online in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Source: Press release