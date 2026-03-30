Comic Market Extended Back to 3 Days After 5 Years as 2-Day Event

The Comic Market Committee announced on Tuesday that the Comic Market ( Comiket ) 109 convention will return as a three-day event on December 29-31.



The convention will continue to take place at the Tokyo Big Sight venue, but East 4-6 Halls are unavailable due to renovations. Comiket 108 will take place on August 15-16, but East 4-6 Halls will also be unavailable for that event as well.

Comiket 98 would have been four days long with space constraints in May 2020, due to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics' plans to use Tokyo Big Sight then as its main press center and international broadcasting center. However, the COVID-19 pandemic eventually delayed both Comiket and the Olympics.

When Comiket returned, it changed from its traditional three-day event to a two-day event in 2021. The organizers continued to limit the number of attendees due to COVID-19 restrictions into 2022.

The Comiket 99 event in December 2021 drew about 110,000 people across two days, Comiket 100 in August 2022 drew about 170,000 people across two days, with the number of attendees limited to about 85,000 per day. Comiket 101 in December 2022 drew about 180,000 people across two days, with the number of attendees limited to about 90,000 per day.

Comiket 102 lifted admission restrictions (other than the Tokyo Big Sight venue's existing capacity limits) in August 2023.

2025 marked Comiket 's 50th anniversary, and last year's Comiket 106 through this summer's Comiket 108 are designated as the "anniversary year," and commemorative projects are being implemented.

The Comiket 107 event in Tokyo drew about 300,000 people during its two days of operation on December 30-31.