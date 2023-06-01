Comic Market 102 Event to No Longer Limit Number of Attendees

August 12-13 event will allow as many attendees as Tokyo Big Sight's capacity will allow

Image via Comiket'sTwitter account © Comiket

The organizers of the Comic Market () event announced on Thursday that the Comic Market 102 event set for August 12 to 13 will no longer limit the number of attendees to its Tokyo Big Sight venue, so long as the number of attendees does not exceed the venue's capacity.

The organizers noted that Tokyo Big Sight has a 126,000 person capacity, though the record-breaking winter 2019 Comiket 97, the last Comiket before the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded 180,000-190,000 attendees each day, eventually drawing 750,000 attendees across four days. The one-day attendance record for the event is 210,000.

The venue will now have three general attendance ticket types, divided into Early Entry (may enter the venue from 10:30 a.m.), Morning Entry (may enter the venue from 11:00 a.m.), and Afternoon Entry (may enter the venue from 1:30 p.m.). Masks will be optional for the event.

Comiket 101 last December only allowed about 90,000 attendees per day, for a total of 180,000 attendees across two days. Comiket 100 in August 2022 also limited the number attendees to about 85,000 per day, drawing 170,000 attendees across two days.