News
Comic Market 102 Event to No Longer Limit Number of Attendees
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The organizers noted that Tokyo Big Sight has a 126,000 person capacity, though the record-breaking winter 2019 Comiket 97, the last Comiket before the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded 180,000-190,000 attendees each day, eventually drawing 750,000 attendees across four days. The one-day attendance record for the event is 210,000.
The venue will now have three general attendance ticket types, divided into Early Entry (may enter the venue from 10:30 a.m.), Morning Entry (may enter the venue from 11:00 a.m.), and Afternoon Entry (may enter the venue from 1:30 p.m.). Masks will be optional for the event.
Comiket 101 last December only allowed about 90,000 attendees per day, for a total of 180,000 attendees across two days. Comiket 100 in August 2022 also limited the number attendees to about 85,000 per day, drawing 170,000 attendees across two days.
Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Comiket's website