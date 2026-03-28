I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Anime Gets 2nd Season

Anime's TV special streams on March 29, airs on March 30

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that the anime based on Miku and illustrator Rein Kuwashima 's I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ( Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru ) light novel series will get a second season.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©美紅・桑島黎音／KADOKAWA／いせれべ2製作委員会

The franchise's television special will stream on March 29 and then air on March 30. The special will stream first on Fuji on Demand and the FOD Channel for Prime Video on March 29 at 24:00 (effectively March 30 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime will then air on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto on March 30 at 24:00 (effectively March 31 at 12:00 a.m.). Kadokawa began streaming a commercial for the special on Friday.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©美紅・桑島黎音／KADOKAWA／いせれべ2製作委員会

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World

The firstanime chief directoris returning to direct the special atalso returns to design the characters, andis again in charge of planning and production.

The first anime premiered in April 2023 and aired for 13 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.

Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home...?

The book franchise has 4 million copies in circulation, including spinoffs.

The franchise has a browser game titled Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru - Level Up wa Jinsei o Kaeta : Parallel Universe . The MMORPG debuted worldwide in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean on the G123 platform in July 2024. The game is free to play but has optional in-game purchases.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.