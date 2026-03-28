Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko Dodgeball Anime's Teaser Reveals More Cast, July Debut

NBC Universal 's stage presentation for the television anime of Tetsuhiro Koshita 's Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko manga at the AnimeJapan 2026 event on Saturday revealed the anime's teaser promotional video, two new cast members, and July premiere on the Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 channels.

The newly announced cast members are:

Katsuyuki Konishi as Danpei Ichigeki, Danko's father (as an adult)

Tetsu Inada as Chinnen Kobotoke, Chinko's father

While the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei dodgeball manga centered on Danpei, the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel centers on Danpei's daughter Danko and her struggle to create the strongest dodgeball team in the Reiwa era.

The anime stars:

Noriko Hidaka , who voiced Danpei Ichigeki in the earlier Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei anime , is reprising the role of Danpei in the new anime's scenes set in the past, as well as narrating this sequel anime.

Hiroshi Ikehata (two Dark Gathering seasons, three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is directing the anime at CUE . Kazuho Hyōdō ( 365 Days to the Wedding , three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is in charge of series scripts, and Narihito Sekikawa ( TsumaSho , Halo Legends ( OAV ) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director.

Koshita serialized the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei (for which Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko is a sequel) in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 1989 to 1995. The manga has 18 volumes. The manga inspired a television anime series from Animation 21 that aired from 1991 to 1992 for 47 episodes.

Koshita launched the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website in November 2022. Shogakukan published the fifth volume in Japan in January 2025, and the sixth volume on August 28.

Sources: AnimeJapan 2026 stage presentation, Comic Natalie