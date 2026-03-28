Expelled from Paradise Franchise Gets Game This Winter

Game will have original story

The official X/Twitter account for the Expelled from Paradise franchise revealed on Saturday that the franchise will have a game that will release this winter. The game will have an original story.

Rakuen Tsuihō -Expelled from Paradise- Kokoro no Resonance (Heart's Resonance), the all-new feature-length anime film sequel to the original Expelled from Paradise 2014 film, will open in Japan on November 13.

Image via Expelled from Paradise franchise's website ©東映アニメーション・ニトロプラス/楽園追放ソサエティ2

While the original announcement of the film had featured the title Rakuen Tsuihō: Liberated from Paradise , a later announcement listed the title as Rakuen Tsuihō -Expelled from Paradise- Kokoro no Resonance as well as Rakuen Tsuihō: Kokoro no Resonance instead.

The cast members for the film include:

The film reunites the main staff of Expelled from Paradise , including director Seiji Mizushima , scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus , character designer Masatsugu Saitō , and composer NARASAKI . Toei Animation is producing the animation.

Additional staff members include:

Animation Supervisor: Naoki Ogita

Modeling Supervisor: Kento Kume

Producer: Kōichi Ioguchn

Expelled from Paradise debuted in 13 theaters in Japan in November 2014, and sold 110,000 tickets. The film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan sold more than 70,000 copies. The film won the Best Animation of the Year Award at the 24th Japan Movie Critics Awards in May 2015.

Aniplex of America released Expelled from Paradise in 15 theaters across the United States in December 2014. The company then released the film on Blu-ray Disc in North, Central, and South America in June 2015.

The film returned to theaters in Japan in November 2024 in 4K resolution as Expelled from Paradise -Impelled by 10th Anniversary- to commemorate the film's 10-year anniversary.