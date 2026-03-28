New Magic Knight Rayearth Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, October Debut

The staff for the new anime of CLAMP 's Magic Knight Rayearth anime unveiled the latest teaser promotional video and key visual for the anime on Saturday. The video announces the anime's main cast, main staff, and October television premiere date.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image courtesy of P-3 ©CLAMP・ST/講談社・TMS・テレビ朝日

CLAMP also drew an illustration for the announcement:

Image courtesy of P-3 ©CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.LTD/Kodansha

The cast includes:

Ayane Sakura as Hikaru Shidō

Image courtesy of P-3 ©CLAMP・ST/講談社・TMS・テレビ朝日

Image courtesy of P-3 ©CLAMP・ST/講談社・TMS・テレビ朝日

Rumi Ōkubo as Umi Ryūzaki

Image courtesy of P-3 ©CLAMP・ST/講談社・TMS・テレビ朝日

Image courtesy of P-3 ©CLAMP・ST/講談社・TMS・テレビ朝日

Rie Takahashi as Fū Hōōji

Image courtesy of P-3 ©CLAMP・ST/講談社・TMS・テレビ朝日

Image courtesy of P-3 ©CLAMP・ST/講談社・TMS・テレビ朝日

Yui Miura (episode director for Ninja Kamui , Bullet/Bullet ) is making his series directorial debut with the anime, and E&H production is producing the anime. Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , Ninja Kamui , Apocalypse Hotel ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satomi Watabe ( Escha Chron , Aikatsu Friends! ) is designing the characters. Yuki Kajiura , Takumi Ozawa , and Shiho Terada are composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing the project.

The anime will air in the "IMAnimation W" programming block on TV Asahi and affiliated channels in October on Wednesdays at 11:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. EDT).

Image via Magic Knight Rayearth anime's website © CLAMP・ST／講談社・TMS

Magic Knight Rayearth centers on three high school girls named Hikaru, Umi, and Fuu. On a class field trip to Tokyo Tower, they are magically transported into the fantasy world of Cephiro. They are immediately greeted by the mage Clef, who tells them that the world is dying after the priest Zagato kidnapped Princess Emeraude, whose prayers maintain the state of the world. Without her singing, Cephiro is on the brink of collapse. Imbued with magical powers as the Magic Knights, Hikaru, Umi, and Fuu must learn how to work together to survive and save Cephiro.

The creative circle CLAMP serialzied the Magic Knight Rayearth manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine from 1993 to 1996 with six volumes. The manga inspired two television anime seasons, the first running from October 1994 to March 1995, and the second season, titled Magic Knight Rayearth 2 , running from April to November 1995. The manga also inspired a three-episode 1997 original video anime project simply titled Rayearth , featuring an alternate retelling of the story.

Media Blasters first released the television anime on VHS and DVD in the United States. Discotek Media licensed the anime in 2014, and released it as a complete collection on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2017. (The release did not include the Rayearth OVA series.)