CLAMP's Magic Knight Rayearth Manga Gets New Anime Project

Teaser video, visual unveiled

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for CLAMP 's Magic Knight Rayearth franchise announced on Tuesday that the franchise will have a new anime adaptation project. The post unveiled a new visual and announcement promotional video (featuring footage from the 1994-1995 television anime), but did not reveal the format of the anime.

Image via Comic Natalie © CLAMP・ST／講談社・TMS

Magic Knight Rayearth centers on three high school girls named Hikaru, Umi, and Fuu. On a class field trip to Tokyo Tower, they are magically transported into the fantasy world of Cephiro. They are immediately greeted by the mage Clef, who tells them that the world is dying after the priest Zagato kidnapped Princess Emeraude, whose prayers maintain the state of the world. Without her singing, Cephiro is on the brink of collapse. Imbued with magical powers as the Magic Knights, Hikaru, Umi, and Fuu must learn how to work together to survive and save Cephiro.

The creative circle CLAMP serialzied the Magic Knight Rayearth manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine from 1993 to 1996 with six volumes. The manga inspired two television anime seasons, the first running from October 1994 to March 1995, and the second season, titled Magic Knight Rayearth 2 , running from April to November 1995. The manga also inspired a three-episode 1997 original video anime project simply titled Rayearth , featuring an alternate retelling of the story.

Media Blasters first released the television anime on VHS and DVD in the United States. Discotek Media licensed the anime in 2014, and released it as a complete collection on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2017. (The release did not include the Rayearth OVA series.)