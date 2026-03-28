The stage presentation for the the television anime of Jinushi 's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You ( Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari ) manga at the AnimeJapan 2026 event on Saturday revealed the anime's main promotional video, main key visual, main staff, theme song artists, and limited advance streaming on ABEMA (in Japan) in June. The rock band ZUTOMAYO is performing the anime's opening theme song. The main promotional video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Fiction" by musician imase .

Image via Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You anime's website ©地主／SQUARE ENIX・「ヤニすう」製作委員会 ©Jinushi/SQUARE ENIX

Tadato Suzuki and ( Gushing Over Magical Girls ) and Aoi Mori ( Gushing Over Magical Girls , Teogonia episode director) are directing the anime at Asahi Production . Mio Inoue ( A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace , My Awkward Senpai ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yasuka Ōtaki ( Gushing Over Magical Girls , A Galaxy Next Door ) is designing the characters. Shin Kōno ( Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card , Arte , Revenger theme song arrangement) and Sayaka Aoki ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Girlfriend, Girlfriend , The Water Magician ) are composing the music, and Kōhei Yoshida ( Dark Gathering , Killed Again, Mr. Detective? , A Star Brighter Than the Sun ) is the sound director.

The anime will have a limited advance streaming on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan in June. The anime willl premiere on TBS and 27 other channels in July and will air every Thursday at 11:56 p.m. JST.

Image via Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You anime's X/Twitter account ©地主／SQUARE ENIX・「ヤニすう」製作委員会 ©Jinushi/SQUARE ENIX

The anime will star:

Manga UP! Global added the manga in April 2023 and describes the story:

Meet Sasaki, an overworked, middle-aged office worker. His days are marked only by the passing of more unrewarding corporate drudgery. Smoking helps take the edge off, but other than that, the only bright spot of his day is when he goes to the nearby supermarket and sees Yamada's smiling face. So, one evening after yet another exhausting day, he heads to the supermarket to find he missed Yamada's shift. Dejected, he decides to go find a smoking area but discovers there isn't one to be found. Just as he's about to leave, a girl in a biker jacket named Tayama asks him to join her at a secret smoking area!



Jinushi launched the manga on X/Twitter in March 2022, and the series then began serialization in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in August 2022. Square Enix shipped the eighth compiled book volume of the manga on January 23.

Square Enix Manga & Books began releasing the manga in English in February 2024. The company willl ship the manga's seventh volume on July 7. Comikey also began releasing the manga in English digitally in May 2023. The manga is also available in English on BookWalker .

The manga won eighth place in the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023.