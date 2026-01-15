Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You Anime's Teaser Reveals Its Studio, July Debut

The official website for the television anime of Jinushi 's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You ( Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari ) manga unveiled a teaser promotional video and new visual for the anime on Friday. The teaser announces the anime's July premiere date on TBS and 27 other channels, and also announces that Asahi Production is animating the series.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image via Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You anime's X/Twitter account ©地主／SQUARE ENIX・「ヤニすう」製作委員会 ©Jinushi/SQUARE ENIX

Takuya Satō will voice the character Sasaki, and Seena Hoshiki will voice Yamada/Tayama in the series.

Manga UP! Global added the manga in April 2023 and describes the story:

Meet Sasaki, an overworked, middle-aged office worker. His days are marked only by the passing of more unrewarding corporate drudgery. Smoking helps take the edge off, but other than that, the only bright spot of his day is when he goes to the nearby supermarket and sees Yamada's smiling face. So, one evening after yet another exhausting day, he heads to the supermarket to find he missed Yamada's shift. Dejected, he decides to go find a smoking area but discovers there isn't one to be found. Just as he's about to leave, a girl in a biker jacket named Tayama asks him to join her at a secret smoking area!

Jinushi launched the manga on X/Twitter in March 2022, and the series then began serialization in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in August 2022. Square Enix shipped the seventh compiled book volume of the manga on July 25.

Comikey also began releasing the manga in English digitally in May 2023.

Square Enix Manga & Books began releasing the manga in English in February 2024. The company shipped the manga's fifth volume on August 12.

The manga title is also available in English on BookWalker .

The manga won 8th place in the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023.