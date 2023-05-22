Comikey Licenses Peppe's Endo Manga, 12 More Square Enix Titles

Comikey announced on Monday that it has licensed Peppe's Endo manga and has started releasing the manga on its platform.

Comikey describes Endo :

It's the early 20th century. The Italian man, Fosco Maraini, came to Japan with his family as a scholar in an era when you could hear the step of military boots in the streets. He got on well with his Japanese neighbors and life was peaceful. Then, all of that came to an end. Changes in the political situation between Japan and Italy meant that he and his family suddenly became prisoners of war as 'enemy aliens.' Arrested and sent to a concentration camp, the thing they really wanted to protect was... This is the story of a real family who fought against their fate during the massive upheaval that changed the world.

Peppe is an Italian manga creator. He launched the Endo manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and on Ura Sunday on January 21.

Comikey also announced that it will release the following 12 manga from Square Enix . All these manga are also available on the Manga UP! Global platform. Comikey noted it will release all of the below manga uncensored:

