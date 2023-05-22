News
Comikey Licenses Peppe's Endo Manga, 12 More Square Enix Titles
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Comikey announced on Monday that it has licensed Peppe's Endo manga and has started releasing the manga on its platform.
Comikey describes Endo:
It's the early 20th century. The Italian man, Fosco Maraini, came to Japan with his family as a scholar in an era when you could hear the step of military boots in the streets. He got on well with his Japanese neighbors and life was peaceful.
Then, all of that came to an end. Changes in the political situation between Japan and Italy meant that he and his family suddenly became prisoners of war as 'enemy aliens.' Arrested and sent to a concentration camp, the thing they really wanted to protect was...
This is the story of a real family who fought against their fate during the massive upheaval that changed the world.
Peppe is an Italian manga creator. He launched the Endo manga on Shogakukan's Manga ONE app and on Ura Sunday on January 21.
Comikey also announced that it will release the following 12 manga from Square Enix. All these manga are also available on the Manga UP! Global platform. Comikey noted it will release all of the below manga uncensored:
- Jinushi's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You (May 23 debut)
- Rine Shimada and Itsuki Azamaya's In Her Fifth Life, the Villainess Lives With the Evil Dragon -The Evil Dragon of Ruin Wants to Spoil His Bride- (May 24 debut)
- Suzu Miyama and Moto Shigemura's Beast Tamer (May 25 debut)
- Senri Kakei, Norio Doujima, and hu-ko's I'm the Only Monster Tamer in the World and Was Mistaken for the Demon Lord (May 26 debut)
- kimimaro, Masashi Suzuki, and Mokyu's I Was Called Inept at Home, but Turns Out I'm Super Adept Compared to the Rest of the World (May 27 debut)
- Kennoji, Komikan Matsumoto, and Yasuyuki's I Time-Traveled and Confessed to Ｍy Teacher Crush (May 28 debut)
- Taichi Kawazoe's Immoral Guild (May 29 debut)
- Mayo Momoyo, Itsuki Mito, and Kaki Nagato's Always a Catch (May 30 debut)
- Kisetsu Morita, Koki Izumi, and 47AgDragon's The Perks of Working in the Black Magic Industry (May 31 debut)
- Ichi Suzumori and Monika Kaname's Demoted to a Teacher, the Strongest Sage Raises an Unbeatable Class (June 1 debut)
- Renjuro Kindaichi's LaLaLa (June 2 debut)
- Shinya Murata and Ifuji Shinsen's Arachnid (June 3 debut)
Source: Press release