Manga Up! Adds When I Tried Strengthening a Rusty Sword, Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You, More Manga

Manga UP! announced this week that it has begun releasing the following four manga in English:

Image courtesy of Manga Up!

"Sabitsuita Ken" o Tameshi ni Kyо̄ka Shite Mitara, Tondemonai Maken ni Bakemashita

Title:Manga Creators:Summary: When everyone turns 12 years old, they are granted a Mystic Arms by God. The hero-admiring Rust dreams that he'll get a powerful one of his own one day.

As his fellow villagers began receiving high rank Mystic Arms one after another, Rust nervously prayed to God. Then, before him appeared a Mystic Arms of the lowest rank, a Rusty Sword.

A tale of becoming "zeros to heroes" with the weakest boy and the lowliest weapon!

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Online manga website in September 2021. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume on November 11.



Kishi Danchо̄ no Elf-san datte Otome ga Shitai.

Title:Manga Creator: Tsutomu OhnoSummary: In a famed kingdom, women are not allowed to enter the knighthood! And yet, a female elf becomes the temporary captain of that very order of knights?! Enjoy the daily life of the elf captain, Gilga, who is cool and powerful on the outside, but maidenly and pure on the inside!!

Ohno debuted the manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine on November 4.



Oshi ga Ani ni Narimashita

Title:Manga Creator:Summary: When my mom announced her remarriage, I knew I would be getting a stepbrother. But to my surprise, it was my idol, the super famous model Noa!

He has made a name for himself with his cold attitude, but for some reason, he is extremely nice to me! The number one model waking me up in the mornings, helping me with my homework... and even giving me the occasional hug?!

What other wholesome antics can we expect from this mysterious idol?!

Kumanami launched the manga in Twitter in November 2020, and it began seralization in Gangan Online in July 2021. Square Enix published the manga's third volume in October 2022.



Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari

Title:Manga Creator:Summary: Meet Sasaki, an overworked, middle-aged office worker. His days are marked only by the passing of more unrewarding corporate drudgery. Smoking helps take the edge off, but other than that, the only bright spot of his day is when he goes to the nearby supermarket and sees Yamada's smiling face. So, one evening after yet another exhausting day, he heads to the supermarket to find he missed Yamada's shift. Dejected, he decides to go find a smoking area but discovers there isn't one to be found. Just as he's about to leave, a girl in a biker jacket named Tayama asks him to join her at a secret smoking area!

Jinushi launched the manga on Twitter in March 2022, and it began serialization in Big Gangan in August 2022. Square Enix published the manga's second volume on January 25.

The manga won 8th place in the 16th Manga Taisho awards this year.



