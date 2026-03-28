Kaiju Girl Caramelise TV Anime Reveals July 2026 Debut Date, Trailer, Key Visual

Pony Canyon revealed the July 2026 debut date, trailer, and key visual for the television anime adaptation of Spica Aoki 's Kaiju Girl Caramelise ( Otome Kaijū Carameliser ) manga on Saturday.

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Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Spica Aoki/KADOKAWA/Project KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Aoki Spica/KADOKAWA/Otome Kaiju Caramelize Production Committee

Pony Canyon describes the story:

Love... or Destruction?

Kuroe Akaishi, a high-school girl suffering from a mysterious illness, has always lived avoiding others because of her awkwardness in social situations.

One fateful encounter leads her to fall in love with Arata Minami—the most popular boy in her class.

And the moment she realizes her feelings, the dormant power within her awakens…

A battle between love and reason is in conflict.

A shocking twist that shatters the conventions of shoujo manga is about to sweep across Japan!

The anime will star:

Teruyuki Omine ( Attack on Titan The Final Season , Hell's Paradise , Spy×Family seasons 2 & 3 episode director) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! , The Idolm@ster SideM , The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies ) is in charge or series scripts, and Mitomi Nakayama ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Shirobako films key animator) is designing the characters. GOOD SMILE FILM is producing the series.

Aoki launched the ongoing manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in 2018. Kadokawa shipped the manga's ninth compiled book volume on December 23. The manga has over 230,000 copies in circulation. Yen Press publishes the manga in English and shipped the eighth volume on October 28.