Spica Aoki's Kaiju Girl Caramelise Gets TV Anime in 2026

Pony Canyon announced on Monday that a television anime adaptation of Spica Aoki 's Kaiju Girl Caramelise ( Otome Kaijū Carameliser ) manga has been green-lit for 2026. Pony Canyon also revealed the teaser visual and promotional video, main cast, and staff for the anime.





Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Aoki Spica/KADOKAWA/Otome Kaiju Caramelize Production Committee

Aoki drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement:

Pony Canyon describes the story:

Love... or Destruction?

Kuroe Akaishi, a high-school girl suffering from a mysterious illness, has always lived avoiding others because of her awkwardness in social situations.

One fateful encounter leads her to fall in love with Arata Minami—the most popular boy in her class.

And the moment she realizes her feelings, the dormant power within her awakens…

A battle between love and reason is in conflict.

A shocking twist that shatters the conventions of shoujo manga is about to sweep across Japan!

The anime will star:

Hikari Senga as Kuroe Akaishi, a high school girl troubled by a mysterious illness, and has been avoiding interacting with people since she was little

Daishi Kajita as Arata Minami, Kuroe's handsome photogenic classmate, who does not understand personal space and ends up troubling her

Akira Sekine as Manatsu Tomosato, a beautiful girl at Kuroe's school who absolutely loves kaiju (monster)

Haruka Shiraishi as Raimu Kono, a popular influencer who ends up in the same class as Kuroe after the new school year's class shuffle

Kotono Mitsuishi as Rinko Akaishi, Kuroe's slightly overprotective mother

Katsuyuki Konishi as Kotaro Hibino, a biologist who conducted research in East Africa and a former colleague of Rinko

Eriko Matsui as Jumbo King, the Akaishi family's clever pet dog

Teruyuki Omine ( Attack on Titan The Final Season , Hell's Paradise , Spy×Family seasons 2 & 3 episode director) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! , The Idolm@ster SideM, The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies) is in charge or series scripts, and Mitomi Nakayama ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Shirobako films key animator) is designing the characters. GOOD SMILE FILM is producing the series.

Aoki launched the ongoing manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in 2018. Kadokawa will ship the manga's ninth compiled book volume on December 23. The manga has over 230,000 copies in circulation. Yen Press publishes the manga in English and shipped the eighth volume on October 28.