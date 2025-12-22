Become Detective Conan with APTX4869 Gummies

Just make sure not to shrink to the body of a child!

Bandai Namco's candy brand Bandai Candy announced on Saturday that it is reissuing the Detective Conan APTX4869 Gummies. The gummies are scheduled for release in April 2026, and each pack will come with one of 24 Detective Conan stickers.

Image via Bandai Candy's X/Twitter account ©青山陽呂／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996

The silhouettes tease characters such as Conan, Ran, and Haibara, among many others.

This is not the first time Detective Conan 's APTX4869 drug has been turned into a candy product. Bandai Candy has released the APTX4869 gummies annually since 2019. Each release has come with a different set of stickers. Universal Studios Japan also has a yogurt flavored APTX4869 ramune candy available for 2,000 yen (about US$12.70).

The Detective Conan television anime premiered on January 8, 1996, and will celebrate its 30th anniversary on January 8, 2026. The series has aired more than 1,100 episodes.

The manga series centers on Conan Edogawa, the alias of detective Shinichi Kudo, whose body shrunk after being poisoned at the beginning of the story. Together with detective Kogoro Mori and his daughter Ran, Conan helps the police solve difficult mysteries.