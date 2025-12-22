Keiichi Arawi's City Manga Ends Again with 15th Volume

Series previously ended with 13th volume

Image via Amazon Japan © Keiichi Arawi, Kodansha

Keiichi Arawi announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that the CITY manga will end for the second time with the 15th compiled book volume, which ships on Tuesday.

Vertical (now Kodansha USA ) publishes the series in English. The manga is also available on Kodansha 's K MANGA service. Vertical describes the manga:

From the creator of nichijou, this surreal-slapstick series revolves around a penniless college student, Midori Nagumo, who lives in an ordinary city filled with not-quite-ordinary people. And as this reckless girl runs about, she sets the city in motion. Midori is in a bit of a bind. She is in debt, and her landlady is trying to shake her down for unpaid rent. Her best friend refuses to loan her cash since she's wised up to her tricks. Maybe some bullying would help. Or a bit of petty theft? Neither is sustainable. Maybe getting a job would settle things... But working means less time for fun adventures in the big city...

Arawi launched the original manga in Morning in September 2016, and ended the series for the first time in February 2021. The series returned with the 14th volume, which Kodansha shipped on July 23.

Kyoto Animation produced a television anime based on the manga titled CITY The Animation , which premiered on July 6. The anime is the first non-sequel anime for Kyoto Animation in six years.

Arawi previously drew the Nichijou and Helvetica Standard manga, both of which Vertical also released in English. Both manga inspired the Nichijō TV anime by Kyoto Animation in 2011, which draws from stories in both manga. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.