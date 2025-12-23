Medalist Season 2 Anime Unveils Ending Song Artist in New Promo Video

The staff for the television anime of Tsurumaikada 's Olympic ice-skating manga Medalist started streaming on Tuesday the second season's second promotional video, which reveals and previews the ending theme song "Rookies" by Conton Candy .

The anime's staff also released a character video featuring Iruka Okazaki on Tuesday:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

The second season will debut on January 24 on the "NUMAnimation" programming block on TV Asahi and 23 other affiliates channels at 25:30 (effectively, January 25 at 1:30 a.m.). The anime will also run on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi on January 25.

The second season's first two episodes will also get an advance screening on January 17 at Marunouchi Piccadilly in Tokyo.

New cast for the second season includes:

The second season will feature returning cast and staff. The first season's 3DCG environment supervisor Hazuki Nakamura is the art director for the new season, replacing Yōko Nakao . Kentaro Kashiwagi , the first season's 3DCG composite supervisor, is the second season's compositing director of photography, replacing Shin'ichi Komeya . Girl group HANA performs the opening theme song "Cold Night."

Japanese figure skater Rika Hongo will take part in the anime's motion capture filming alongside the first season's Akiko Suzuki .

The first season premiered in Japan on the "NUMAnimation" programming block on TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels on January 4 at 25:30 (effectively, January 5 at 1:30 a.m.), and on BS Asahi on January 6. Disney+ streamed the anime.

Former Olympic skater Akiko Suzuki (returning for the second season) choreographed the skating routines in the first season of the anime, in collaboration with retired figure skater Yuhana Yokoi and active competitive figure skater Hinano Isobe.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha will publish the 14th compiled book volume on January 22.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category of the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2023. The manga won Best General Manga at Kodansha 's 48th annual Manga Awards in May 2024.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.